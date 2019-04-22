Attacks in Sri Lanka: What we know so far about the bombings

Open this photo in gallery Mourners attend the funeral of Dhami Brindya, 13, one victim of a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday, in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on April 25, 2019. ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters

Nine explosions on Easter Sunday killed at least 253 people and wounded 500 more at churches, hotels and other locations in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, and two other cities. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the co-ordination of the attacks, though out of the 76 people being held by police in the aftermath, only a few are not Sri Lankan.

The latest

Sri Lankan officials revised the death toll down by about 100 on Thursday, blaming the difficulty in identifying body parts at bomb scenes for the earlier inaccurate number. The new official figure was 253, down from an earlier 359, Deputy Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said. He blamed inaccurate data provided by morgues for the discrepancy.

Tensions remain high in Colombo this week. On Friday, as police sought 140 people with potential links to Islamic State, nearly 10,000 soldiers were deployed across the Indian Ocean island state to carry out searches and provide security for religious centres, the military said. On Thursday, a bomb scare led authorities to shut down streets for long periods, including the road to the main airport. An overnight curfew and restrictions on social media networks remain in effect. On Wednesday, as Christians mourned, Muslims began to flee the island nation for fear of retribution.

On Tuesday, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks and a video that showed eight men, all but one with their faces covered, standing under a black Islamic State flag. The man whose face could be seen in the video has been identified as Mohamed Zahran, a preacher from the east of Sri Lanka known for his militant views and Facebook posts who officials believe was the mastermind of the attack. A picture has emerged of a group of nine well-educated, homegrown Islamist suicide bombers, including a woman, who carried out the attacks.

Read more: Information about victims of bombing attacks emerges

A cabinet minister said Tuesday that the government believes Sunday’s attacks were an act of retaliation for the shootings in March that killed 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Tuesday was declared a national day of mourning and the funerals of some of the victims were held.

On Monday, the government invoked emergency powers that give police and military broad abilities to detain and interrogate suspects.

Surveillance footage shows a suspected bomber carrying a heavy backpack and walking into St. Sebastian's Church ahead of the Easter Sunday bombings. Reuters

How the scene unfolded

Within 20 minutes of each other on Easter Sunday morning, seven suicide bombers attacked three churches and three luxury hotels, according to a Sri Lankan government forensic analysis. Hours later, two more bombings took place, then another when occupants of a safe house tried to evade capture.

The bombs ripped through churches and hotels in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa as the island nation’s Christian minority was celebrating Easter.

Story continues below advertisement

The explosions collapsed ceilings and blew out windows, killing worshippers and hotel guests in one scene after another of smoke, soot, blood, broken glass, screams and wailing alarms. Victims were carried out of blood-spattered pews.

“There was blood everywhere,” one witness said.

The overwhelming majority of victims were Sri Lankan, but local authorities said 39 foreign tourists were among the dead. None were Canadian.

Sri Lanka bombings Easter Day bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and four hotels killed at least 253 people and wounded around 500 following a lull in major attacks since the end of the civil war 10 years ago. LOCATIONS WITH REPORTED ATTACKS St. Sebastian’s Church Scores of people killed in gothic-style Catholic Church INDIA Batticaloa Dozens killed in evangelical church SRI LANKA Main map Tropical Inn Hotel near Dehiwala Zoo 0 100 KM 0 500 KM St. Anthony’s Shrine COLOMBO The Kingsbury Colombo Dematagoda Explosion at a residential address Colombo Fort Railway Station Shangri-La Hotel Colombo UNION PLACE Cinnamon Grand Colombo sourcE: reuters Sri Lanka bombings Easter Day bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and four hotels killed at least 253 people and wounded around 500 following a lull in major attacks since the end of the civil war 10 years ago. LOCATIONS WITH REPORTED ATTACKS St. Sebastian’s Church Scores of people killed in gothic-style Catholic Church INDIA Batticaloa Dozens killed in evangelical church SRI LANKA Main map Tropical Inn Hotel near Dehiwala Zoo 0 100 KM 0 500 KM St. Anthony’s Shrine COLOMBO The Kingsbury Colombo Colombo Fort Railway Station Dematagoda Explosion at a residential address GNANARTHA PRADEEPA MAWATHA Shangri-La Hotel Colombo UNION PLACE Cinnamon Grand Colombo sourcE: reuters Sri Lanka bombings St. Sebastian’s Church Scores of people killed in gothic-style Catholic Church Easter Day bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and four hotels killed at least 253 people and wounded around 500 following a lull in major attacks since the end of the civil war 10 years ago. Batticaloa Dozens killed in evangelical church LOCATIONS WITH REPORTED ATTACKS 0 500 SRI LANKA KM Main map St. Anthony’s Shrine Tropical Inn Hotel near Dehiwala Zoo 0 50 KM Dematagoda Explosion at a residential address Old Parliament Building COLOMBO The Kingsbury Colombo Colombo Fort Railway Station BASELINE RD Beira Lake GNANARTHA PRADEEPA MAWATHA Kiriwaththuduwa Slave Island Shangri-La Hotel Colombo GALLE RD UNION PLACE Cinnamon Grand Colombo Viharamadevi Park sourcE: reuters

Aftermath of the bloodshed

World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, posted tweets of support for Sri Lanka soon after the tragedy.

Spoke to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka this morning to inform him that the United States stands by him and his country in the fight against terrorism. Also expressed condolences on behalf of myself and the People of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

Absolutely horrific news from Sri Lanka. Canada strongly condemns the heinous attacks on Christians at churches and hotels. Our hearts & thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those killed and all those injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 21, 2019

I condemn the heinous terrorist attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, a sacred day for Christians. The UN stands in solidarity with Sri Lanka as the global community fights hatred and violent extremism together. Holy sites must be respected. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 21, 2019

Two Muslim groups in Sri Lanka condemned the church attacks, and Pope Francis expressed condolences at the end of his traditional Easter Sunday blessing in Rome.

Pope Francis condemned the deadly bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, calling it "cruel violence." Reuters

Meanwhile, the country’s Health Minister accused officials of ignoring warnings in the weeks before the blasts. Rajitha Senaratne said international intelligence agencies warned of the attacks several times starting April 4. On April 9, the defence ministry wrote to the police chief with intelligence that included the name of the militant group National Thowfeek Jamaath, he said. On April 11, police wrote to the heads of security of the judiciary and diplomatic security division, Mr. Senaratne added.

Canada closed the high commission in Colombo on Monday for security reasons and issued a travel advisory. Still, some Canadian residents are prepared to fly there to connect with loved ones affected by the blast, said Saliya Tissera, president of the Sinhalese Association of Canada. More than 150,000 people in Canada identify as being of Sri Lankan origin.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday night, an interfaith vigil was held at a Toronto-area church.

The context of religious and political conflict

Sri Lanka is known for its tremendous natural beauty, which attracted more than two million tourists in 2018. But its people have long borne a burden of violence. How the latest attack fits into its history of conflict, if it does at all, was not immediately clear.

Sri Lanka, situated off the southern tip of India, is about 70 per cent Buddhist. While there have been scattered incidents of anti-Christian harassment in recent years, there has been nothing on the scale of what happened Sunday.

Sri Lankan forces defeated the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009, ending a civil war that took over 100,000 lives, with both sides accused of grave human rights violations.

Opinion: In Sri Lanka, discrimination and conflict fostered the conditions for terrorism

More recently, Muslims, who make up roughly 10 per cent of the country’s population, have been targeted by violence fuelled by rumours spread over social media about attacks on Buddhists. In 2018, mobs of Buddhists swept through small towns, attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops, prompting the government to briefly declare a state of emergency.

Religion in Sri Lanka The South Asian nation of about 22 million people is predominantly Buddhist but has Christian, Muslim and Hindu populations of between about 8 and 12 per cent. Percentage distribution of population by religion per district As of 2012 census 0 50 100% Buddhists Hindus Jaffna Kilinochchi Colombo Catholics and other Christians Muslims Trincomalee Mannar Ampara ACROSS THE COUNTRY 70.1% 12.6 9.7 7.6 SOURCE: REUTERS Religion in Sri Lanka The South Asian nation of about 22 million people is predominantly Buddhist but has Christian, Muslim and Hindu populations of between about 8 and 12 per cent. Percentage distribution of population by religion per district As of 2012 census 0 50 100% Buddhists Hindus Jaffna Kilinochchi Colombo Catholics and other Christians Muslims Trincomalee Mannar Ampara ACROSS THE COUNTRY 70.1% 12.6 9.7 7.6 SOURCE: REUTERS Religion in Sri Lanka The South Asian nation of about 22 million people is predominantly Buddhist but has Christian, Muslim and Hindu populations of between about 8 and 12 per cent. Percentage distribution of population by religion per district As of 2012 census 0 50 100% Catholics and other Christians Buddhists Hindus Muslims Jaffna Trincomalee Kilinochchi Mannar Ampara Colombo ACROSS THE COUNTRY 70.1% 12.6% 9.7% 7.6% SOURCE: REUTERS

Compiled by Globe staff. The Associated Press, The Canadian Press, Reuters, The New York Times News Service, with a report from Vjosa Isai.

Story continues below advertisement