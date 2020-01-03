 Skip to main content

World

What you need to know as Australia’s wildfire crisis stretches into 2020

Bushfires that started months ago in Australia have spread to more densely populated areas, leaving at least 19 people dead and 1,400 homes destroyed. More than 200 fires continue to burn. Here’s what you need to know

Wire services and Globe staff
People are evacuated from Mallacoota, Victoria, to a waiting navy ship during bushfire relief efforts.

The latest

  • Australians and tourists in the states of New South Wales and Victoria are evacuating en masse as authorities eye worsening weekend forecasts. The navy evacuated hundreds from Mallacoota, a coastal town in Victoria cut off for days by wildfires that forced as many as 4,000 residents and tourists to shelter on beaches.
  • More than 200 fires are burning across Australia’s six states – including the island state of Tasmania – and its Northern Territory. In Victoria, the Premier has declared a state of emergency across most of the eastern part of the state. New South Wales had previously announced a state of emergency in the southeast.
  • Fundraising efforts for disaster relief are being bolstered by athletes who are from Australia or who play there, including tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse.
  • As of Friday, 1,400 homes have been lost, 19 people are confirmed dead with a dozen more missing, and at least six million hectares of vegetation have burned across the country. The impact on animals, including the iconic koala, and their habitats has also been alarming.

AUSTRALIA’S WILDFIRES

Hot weather and strong winds that are forecast will likely worsen the wildfires across the country

MAXIMUM AIR TEMPERATURE

Celsius, Jan. 2, 2020

25

30

35

40

45°C

Dots represent hotspots from the past 24 hours*

NT

AUSTRALIA

WA

QLD

SA

NSW

Sydney

VIC

Melbourne

0

450

KM

TASMANIA

*As of Jan. 3, 9:00 a.m.

THE SCALE OF AUSTRALIA’S WILDFIRES

Bushfires of unprecedented scale and duration have scorched more than 52,500 square km of land this season across the eastern Australian states of Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria. The burned area across the three Australian states is almost the size of Nova Scotia (55,284 sq km)

AUSTRALIA’S WILDFIRES

Eastern states during the current bushfire season

VICTORIA

8,000 sq km

QUEENSLAND

2,500 sq km

NEW SOUTH WALES

42,000 sq km

OTHER FIRES FOR COMPARISON

FORT McMURRAY

FIRE OF 2016

5,895 sq km

BRAZIL

Whole of 2019

9,123 sq km

U.S.

Whole of 2019

18,729 sq km

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

REUTERS; BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY; NASA;

STATISTICS CANADA

How are people reacting to the emergency?

  • Canada is among the countries stepping forward to assist Australian firefighters. More than 60 firefighting professionals from Canada flew out in December to help Australia manage the crisis. “Since 2015, Australia has helped out Canada immensely,” Marc Mousseau told The Globe and Mail. “This is just an opportunity to reciprocate.”
Marc Mousseau is currently in Melbourne, helping coordinate resources to fight Australia's raging wildfires. Usually based out of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in Winnipeg, Mousseau says conditions are expected to worsen into January.
  • Residents affected by the fires have heaped scorn upon Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was criticized for taking a scheduled holiday in Hawaii as the disaster unfolded in December. Upon his return, he was met with an angry reception in some areas.
On a media trip to fire devastated parts of Australia, Scott Morrison received heavy criticism from victims. Reuters

How did the crisis develop?

  • Fatalities were first reported in New South Wales in early October – the hemisphere’s spring – marking an earlier and more severe start to Australia’s bushfire season than usual.
  • Years of drought conditions and record high temperatures in the country have thwarted efforts to battle the blazes.
Australians were desperately trying to escape the heat on Wednesday, as the country's Bureau of Meteorology announced that Tuesday has been marked the warmest on record. Reuters (wires)

More coverage

Opinion: Mourning a disappearing world as Australia burns

In photos: Wildfires wreak havoc in Australia

Economy: Australian bush fires engulf southern wine region

Compiled by Globe staff

