What you need to know as Australia’s wildfire crisis stretches into 2020

- Australians and tourists in the states of New South Wales and Victoria are evacuating en masse as authorities eye worsening weekend forecasts. The navy evacuated hundreds from Mallacoota, a coastal town in Victoria cut off for days by wildfires that forced as many as 4,000 residents and tourists to shelter on beaches.
- More than 200 fires are burning across Australia’s six states – including the island state of Tasmania – and its Northern Territory. In Victoria, the Premier has declared a state of emergency across most of the eastern part of the state. New South Wales had previously announced a state of emergency in the southeast.
- Fundraising efforts for disaster relief are being bolstered by athletes who are from Australia or who play there, including tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse.
- As of Friday, 1,400 homes have been lost, 19 people are confirmed dead with a dozen more missing, and at least six million hectares of vegetation have burned across the country. The impact on animals, including the iconic koala, and their habitats has also been alarming.
AUSTRALIA’S WILDFIRES
Hot weather and strong winds that are forecast will likely worsen the wildfires across the country
MAXIMUM AIR TEMPERATURE
Celsius, Jan. 2, 2020
25
30
35
40
45°C
Dots represent hotspots from the past 24 hours*
NT
AUSTRALIA
WA
QLD
SA
NSW
Sydney
VIC
Melbourne
0
450
KM
TASMANIA
*As of Jan. 3, 9:00 a.m.
THE SCALE OF AUSTRALIA’S WILDFIRES
Bushfires of unprecedented scale and duration have scorched more than 52,500 square km of land this season across the eastern Australian states of Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria. The burned area across the three Australian states is almost the size of Nova Scotia (55,284 sq km)
AUSTRALIA’S WILDFIRES
Eastern states during the current bushfire season
VICTORIA
8,000 sq km
QUEENSLAND
2,500 sq km
NEW SOUTH WALES
42,000 sq km
OTHER FIRES FOR COMPARISON
FORT McMURRAY
FIRE OF 2016
5,895 sq km
BRAZIL
Whole of 2019
9,123 sq km
U.S.
Whole of 2019
18,729 sq km
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:
REUTERS; BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY; NASA;
STATISTICS CANADA
Current weather forecast for the area
How are people reacting to the emergency?
- Canada is among the countries stepping forward to assist Australian firefighters. More than 60 firefighting professionals from Canada flew out in December to help Australia manage the crisis. “Since 2015, Australia has helped out Canada immensely,” Marc Mousseau told The Globe and Mail. “This is just an opportunity to reciprocate.”
- Residents affected by the fires have heaped scorn upon Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was criticized for taking a scheduled holiday in Hawaii as the disaster unfolded in December. Upon his return, he was met with an angry reception in some areas.
How did the crisis develop?
- Fatalities were first reported in New South Wales in early October – the hemisphere’s spring – marking an earlier and more severe start to Australia’s bushfire season than usual.
- Years of drought conditions and record high temperatures in the country have thwarted efforts to battle the blazes.
Compiled by Globe staff