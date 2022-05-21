Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese reacts after casting his vote at a polling booth at Marrickville Town Hall on Federal Election day, in Sydney, Australia, May 21, 2022.LUKAS COCH/The Associated Press

Australia’s opposition Labor party will form the next government, as voters across the spectrum rejected Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative Liberal-National coalition.

The country’s major broadcasters all project Labor leader Anthony Albanese will be the country’s 31st prime minister, though whether at the head of a majority or minority government remains to be seen due to a nationwide swing to climate-focused independent candidates.

Before Mr. Morrison called this election – at the latest possible date to do so – polls showed Labor firmly ahead of his conservative Liberal-National coalition, though the ruling parties have made up ground in recent weeks.

However, a strong showing by climate-focused “teal wave” candidates cost many Liberal MPs their seats, and could yet force Mr. Albanese into lengthy negotiations before he has a chance of forming a government.

Though often bearing the brunt of climate change – suffering from some of its worst-ever wildfires and floods in recent years – Australia can be seen remarkably detached from environmental politics, with neither major party making climate a key plank in this campaign.

“Teal wave” candidates, named for their campaign colour, hope to prove that voters are in fact invested in this issue, and have mounted fierce campaigns for several key seats, including that of Coalition treasurer Josh Frydenburg. Also looking to benefit is the Australian Green Party, which currently has one seat in the lower house.

Australian voters rank candidates under a preferential system, which – unlike Canada’s first-past-the-post model – enables people to choose independent candidates and those from smaller parties without fear of wasting their vote.

A survey published on election day by The Australian, a right-leaning newspaper, showed Labor with a 53-47 lead on a two-party preferred basis, where votes for unsuccessful candidates are redistributed to the top two contenders.

Speaking in Sydney as he cast his vote, Mr. Morrison said Australia “needs someone who knows how to manage money, knows how to deal with national security interests, knows how to move forward and secure that strong economy.”

Mr. Morrison defied poor polling in 2019 to win a “miracle” victory, building on his previous majority, a win that has haunted Labor ever since.

With his dog Toto in tow, Mr. Albanese told reporters at his local polling station he wanted to “unite the country” and “represent all Australians.” Victory for his party would see Labor form a government for the first time in almost a decade.

China was the dominant foreign policy issue in the campaign, though there is little difference between the two major parties in how they would approach Beijing.

Mr. Morrison had assumed that a so-called “khaki election” – one focused on national security issues – would benefit him, only to be caught off guard by a security pact signed by China and Australia’s neighbour, the Solomon Islands. Mr. Albanese accused the prime minister of having allowed Beijing to gain ground in Canberra’s backyard, saying the deal was a “massive foreign policy failure” for Mr. Morrison.

China will remain at the top of mind for whomever manages to form a government this weekend. The next prime minister is due to join the leaders of the United States, India and Japan in Tokyo on Tuesday for a meeting of the Quad, the increasingly important alliance which some have said has the potential to become an “Asian NATO.”

Voting is compulsory in Australia, with some 17 million people expected to have taken part in Saturday’s election, queuing at polling sites where volunteers cooked “democracy sausages,” served in a slice of bread and topped with onions.

In the lower House of Representatives, all 151 seats are up for grabs, while voters are also choosing 40 seats in the 76-member Senate.

More than half of votes had already been cast by Friday evening, with a record 8 million early in-person and postal votes, the Australian Electoral Commission said.

With reports from Salmaan Farooqui and Reuters.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.