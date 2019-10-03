 Skip to main content

World Authorities say nine dead, five missing after Typhoon Mitag hits South Korea

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of
The Associated Press
Buildings are inundated by flood waters from heavy rains caused by Typhoon Mitag, in Gangneung, on Oct. 3, 2019.

-/AFP/Getty Images

A powerful typhoon has lashed southern South Korea, with authorities saying Thursday that the storm left nine people dead and five others missing and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes.

Typhoon Mitag brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the southern part of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

The interior ministry said the nine dead included six people who were buried by landslides. It said another seven people were injured in typhoon-related incidents and that about 310 people were displaced from their homes.

“My heart is aches because human casualties aren’t small,” President Moon Jae-in wrote on Facebook.

A ministry report said the storm knocked out power to 48,670 homes. Hundreds of homes and other buildings flooded.

Moon said the government was mobilizing all available equipment and administrative resources for the recovery works.

South Korea’s weather agency said the storm dissipated around noon Thursday in the waters off the east coast.

Cannabis pro newsletter