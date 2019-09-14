 Skip to main content

Bahamas braces for Tropical Storm Humberto

Associated Press
Miami, Florida, United States
The Associated Press
Rain prior to the arrival of Tropical Storm Humberto falls on the windshield of a car in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian at the route of Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Sept. 13, 2019.

Ramon Espinosa/The Associated Press

A tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.

Parts of the northwestern Bahamas that were recently pummeled by Hurricane Dorian are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but not significant storm surge.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Saturday that the storm was located about 100 miles (160 kilometres) east-southeast of Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 6 mph (10 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island.

Forecasters expect the storm to stay offshore of Florida’s eastern coast, so a tropical storm watch is no longer in effect for the state

