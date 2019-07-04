 Skip to main content

Bahamas police say seven Americans killed in helicopter crash

Bahamas police say seven Americans killed in helicopter crash

NASSAU, Bahamas
The Associated Press
Police in the Bahamas say a helicopter flying from Big Grand Cay island to Fort Lauderdale has crashed, killing seven Americans on board.

A statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the cause of Thursday’s crash two miles off Grand Cay was under investigation.

It did not provide the names of the people killed but identified them as four women and three men.

It said police and civil aviation authorities were probing the crash.

