 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Bangladesh sentences 10 to death for deadly 2001 bomb attack on Communist Party rally

Julhas Alam
DHAKA, Bangladesh
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this file photo taken on Jan. 21, 2001, members of the Bangladesh Army inspect the scene of an explosion that took place at a Bangladesh Communist Party rally.

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

A court in Bangladesh on Monday sentenced 10 members of a banned Islamist militant group to death for a deadly bomb attack on a Communist Party rally in 2001.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge Mohammed Rabiul Alam made the decision in a crowded courtroom while four of the defendants were in the dock. Six of the defendants are not in custody, while another two who are on the run were acquitted.

All of those on trial belong to the banned group Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami.

Story continues below advertisement

The group considers the Communist Party an anti-Islamic force. On Jan. 20, 2001, bomb attacks on a party rally in Dhaka killed five people and wounded 50 others.

The judge said investigators found Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami’s former leader was responsible for the attack but his name was dropped from the case because he was executed in 2017 over a separate attack.

The group was established in Bangladesh in 1992 by a group of former Bangladeshi Afghan war veterans who fought against then Soviet Union soldiers.

Bangladesh’s government banned the group in 2005 due to its ties to terrorist attacks in the country and allegations that it had connection with regional terrorist groups.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of 160 million people, has experienced brutal attacks on scholars, atheists and liberals in recent years. Some radical forces want to establish Sharia law in the South Asian country, which is largely governed by a legal system based on British common law.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies