Bank of England cuts rates, government minister contracts coronavirus

The Bank of England has announced an emergency cut in interest rates as the British government scrambles to contain the new coronavirus which has infected a junior health minister and impacted the first Premier League soccer game.

The bank announced the cut early Tuesday morning taking its key rate down to a record low of 0.25 per cent from 0.75 per cent. The BoE also eased some lending restrictions to help businesses access capital. “Activity is likely to weaken materially in the coming months” because of the virus, said the bank’s governor Mark Carney, who is stepping down from his role this week. "The reduction in bank rate will help bolster confidence at this difficult time.”

Mr. Carney insisted that the coronavirus outbreak was unlike the situation central banks faced during the 2008 financial crisis. "The financial system was the core of the problem in 2008 and it is in a very much different place ... there is no reason for this shock to turn into 2008 if we handle it well,” he said.

The move came hours before the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, was set to announce the government’s budget, which is expected to include several measures to help businesses and workers cope with the virus outbreak. The budget will likely include more funding for the National Health Service, a cut in some business taxes and steps to help workers get statutory sick pay.

“The budget later today should give more information about how the government plans to help businesses and consumers, so combined with the Bank of England’s actions, we’re getting much more clarity on the scale of stimulus efforts,” said Russ Mould, Investment Director at AJ Bell.

The British economy has already been sluggish and any further economic slowdown because of the virus could push the country into a recession. Figures released Wednesday showed that there had been no economic growth in the three months ended Jan. 31, 2020, which was before the virus spread to Britain.

The United Kingdom now has nearly 400 cases of coronavirus and six people have died. There’s growing concern that the virus could have spread throughout the government after junior health minister Nadine Dorries announced late Monday that she had tested positive and that a member of her staff is ill. Ms. Dorries said she was self-isolating at home and she appealed to all the Members of Parliament she has met in recent days to take precautions. "It's been pretty rubbish but I hope I'm over the worst of it now,” she said on Twitter. “More worried about my 84-year old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow."

Ms. Dorries, 62, first noticed symptoms on Thursday after she attended an event at No. 10 Downing Street with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to mark International Women’s Day. She had also been in the House of Commons for several votes and speeches, raising concerns that a number of MPs came in contact with her. Over the weekend she also held several meetings with constituents in her riding.

The first Premier League soccer game has also been dropped because of the virus. Wednesday’s match between Arsenal and Manchester City has been postponed after several Arsenal players came in contact with the owner of Greece’s Olympiakos team, Evangelos Marinakis, who announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus. Arsenal played Olympiakos in London two weeks ago and Mr. Marinakis, 52, met several players and team staff. "The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low,” Arsenal said in a statement. Nonetheless the club said the players will remain at home until Friday which will mark 14 days since they came in contact with Mr. Marinakis.

Mr. Marinakis also owns another British club, Nottingham Forest, and he attended a game in Nottingham last week. "The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken,” Forest said in a statement.

