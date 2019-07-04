Bank of England Governor Mark Carney emerges as a front-runner to take top job at IMF

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has emerged as a front-runner to take over as head of the International Monetary Fund, one of the most important positions in the global economy.
Mr. Carney is in line to replace the current IMF managing director, Christine Lagarde, who has been nominated to become president of the European Central Bank. If confirmed by the European Parliament, as expected, Ms. Lagarde would take up the post on Oct. 31 when the current president, Mario Draghi, steps down. Mr. Carney is slated to leave the Bank of England’s top job in January.
Based in Washington, the IMF’s main purpose is to ensure the stability of the global monetary system. It also provides loans to countries in financial trouble and often requires borrowing states to undergo drastic reforms.
A total of 189 countries belong to the organization and contribute funds based on their relative size (votes on IMF matters are also weighted by contributions). The IMF was created in 1944 along with the World Bank, which works largely with developing countries. The head of the IMF has always been a European while the World Bank president has been an American.
Although Mr. Carney is Canadian, he also holds British and Irish citizenship. That could make him European enough for the IMF’s 24-member executive board, which selects the new boss. He also has a wealth of international experience, having served more than six years as governor of the Bank of England, five years as governor of the Bank of Canada and seven years as chair of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system.
Mr. Carney “has the CV, the experience and the connections to be seen as a safe pair of hands,” said James Knightley, the chief international economist at ING Group. Mr. Knightley added that there had been indications that Mr. Carney wanted to return to Canada and pursue a career in politics “but I am not sure that would be as high up on his list now.”
Peter Dixon, the global financial economist for Commerzbank AG, said Mr. Carney’s experience at steering through the politics of Brexit would also be an added bonus for the IMF. But he’s no shoo-in. “Although he has British and Irish passports, he may face opposition from other continental European countries given his Canadian roots,” Mr. Dixon said.
Mr. Carney hasn’t shied away from controversy during his tenure in Britain. He has faced criticism from Brexit backers for issuing dire warnings about the economic consequences of leaving the European Union. During the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign, Mr. Carney warned that the country could fall into a technical recession if it left the EU. In a report last year, the bank said that if Britain crashed out of the EU without a withdrawal agreement, the economy could shrink by as much as 8 per cent within five years and the unemployment rate would nearly double to 7.5 per cent.
That has led to accusations he has politicized the bank. Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg labelled Mr. Carney “a second-tier Canadian politician” and added: “Having failed in Canadian politics, he’s got a job in the U.K., which he isn’t doing well.” Mr. Carney shot back by saying it was his job to point out challenges to the economy.
There are also plenty of European candidates for the IMF job. They include the man who hired Mr. Carney as Bank of England governor: George Osborne, Britain’s former chancellor of the Exchequer. Mr. Osborne resigned as chancellor in 2016 after the referendum, which saw 52 per cent of voters back leaving the EU. He’d been a leading figure on the Remain campaign and he’s now editor of London’s Evening Standard newspaper as well as an adviser to the giant investment fund BlackRock.
His candidacy for the IMF job was met with derision in some quarters on Thursday given his history as a belt-tightening finance minister. “George Osborne, architect of UK austerity, and the IMF, leading global enforcer of austerity, would be a dangerous combination,” Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Twitter. Mr. Osborne “was the worst U.K. chancellor in 300 years,” added economist David Blanchflower, who served on the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee. “He destroyed the nice steady growth he inherited in 2010. … Hard to see how that qualifies him to be boss of the IMF.”
Another potential candidate is Mr. Draghi, although he is 71 years old and the IMF requires that incoming managers not be older than 65. The head of the Bank of France, François Villeroy de Galhau, could also be nominated along with EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici, and Kristalina Georgieva, the Bulgarian chief operating officer of the World Bank.
The IMF’s executive directors will submit nominations for the post over the next few weeks, typically on behalf of member countries. The board will then draw up a shortlist of three candidates and interview each one. A final decision is usually done by consensus but the board can opt to pick the winner by a majority vote.