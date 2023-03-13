Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker outside his home in London, March 12, 2023.Lucy North/The Associated Press

The BBC has resolved its dispute with top sportscaster Gary Lineker and committed to reviewing its social media guidelines for staff.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend,” the broadcaster’s director general Tim Davie said in a statement Monday. “Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its charter and a commitment to freedom of expression. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles.”

Mr. Davies added that Mr. Lineker has agreed to abide by the guidelines while the review takes place.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Lineker welcomed the resolution and thanked the public for its support. “After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this,” he said. “However difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.”

The BBC and Mr. Lineker have been in a standoff for nearly a week over comments he made that criticized the government’s new measures to crack down on illegal immigration. Mr. Lineker compared the policy to Nazi Germany and was swiftly rebuked by government ministers and Conservative MPs.

On Friday, BBC managers suspended Mr. Lineker, a former soccer player who has hosted the broadcaster’s flagship Match Of The Day television program on Saturdays since 1999.

That prompted a backlash among BBC hosts and pundits who refused to appear on air in solidarity with Mr. Lineker. As a result, nearly all of last weekend’s sports programing – including half a dozen shows and hours of soccer coverage – had to be cancelled or stripped down.

Match Of The Day, which normally runs for 90 minutes, was replaced on Saturday with a 20-minute package of highlights from the day’s soccer games without any commentary. The BBC World Service also had to adjust its weekend schedule along with BBC Scotland.

The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, accused the BBC of being in disarray on Monday. He also pointed out that BBC chairman Richard Sharp has faced calls to resign after revelations that he helped arrange a loan facility of up to £800,000, or C$1.3-million, for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2020. Mr. Sharp was appointed to the BBC role in February 2021 by Mr. Johnson when he was Prime Minister. Mr. Sharp has denied a conflict of interest and said he simply facilitated the loan. But Mr. Starmer said that since Mr. Lineker had been suspended by the BBC for breaching impartiality rules, Mr. Sharp should be sanctioned as well.

Mr. Lineker, 62, is no ordinary TV personality. He was a star player at Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham, and a standout with England’s national team. After retiring in 1994 he turned to broadcasting as a host and not a colour commentator or a pundit like many other ex-athletes. He became a fixture on Match Of The Day and led the BBC’s coverage of other major events including the soccer World Cup. He’s also the BBC’s highest-paid staffer and earned £1.35-million last year or C$2.25-million.