China has strongly denied U.S. claims Russia requested military equipment to support its war in Ukraine, as representatives of Beijing and Washington meet in Italy.

Officials in the United States briefed multiple media outlets anonymously Sunday that Moscow had sought military equipment from China since the beginning of the invasion, sparking concern Beijing might undermine Western efforts to aid Ukraine.

Asked about the claims Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, “the U.S. side has been spreading malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue with sinister intentions.”

“China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear, and China has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks,” he said. “It is imperative that all parties exercise restraint and cool down tensions, not add fuel to the fire.”

China typically purchases weapons from Russia, not the other way around, but Moscow has struggled in its invasion of Ukraine amid fierce resistance and may be seeking to backfill some of its losses as Western countries provide weapons and other supplies to Kyiv.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Washington was “watching closely” to see if China provides “any form of support” to Russia.

“We have communicated to Beijing that we will not stand by and allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses from the economic sanctions,” he told CNN. “We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia.”

Mr. Sullivan is due to meet Yang Jiechi, China’s top foreign policy official, in Rome on Monday. According to the White House, the two men will “discuss the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on regional and global security,” though a Chinese announcement did not mention the conflict, saying only that the two sides would “exchange views on China-U.S. relations and international and regional issues of common concern.”

Beijing has faced intense Western pressure for refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abstaining from votes at the United Nations and walking a delicate line publicly of neither supporting nor criticizing Moscow.

While China has attempted to present itself as a neutral party, potentially even one that might help bring about an end to the war, U.S. officials previously claimed Beijing was briefed about Russia’s plans and chose not to prevent them. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping weeks before the invasion, the two leaders releasing a joint statement blasting NATO expansion and criticizing the West.

On Sunday, Mr. Sullivan said, “we believe that China, in fact, was aware before the invasion took place that Vladimir Putin was planning something.”

“They may not have understood the full extent of it because it’s very possible Putin lied to them the way he lied to Europeans and others,” he said. Beijing has previously denied it was briefed about Russia’s plans, calling such reports “fake news.”

While China has repeatedly called for dialogue over Ukraine, it has not backed away from Moscow, with foreign minister Wang Yi saying last week relations between the two countries were “rock solid” no matter “how precarious and challenging the international situation.”

Chinese officials and state media have also boosted conspiracy theories about the war, heavily promoting dubious claims by the Russian Defence Ministry that it had discovered a “U.S.-financed military biological program” in Ukraine.

Mr. Sullivan said such claims were “a tell that they themselves may be preparing to do so, and then trying to pin the blame on someone else.”

“That’s a classic page out of the Russian playbook,” he said, adding that “if Russia were to use chemical weapons in Ukraine, they would pay a severe price.”

