People watch an outdoor screen showing the live speech of Chinese President Xi Jinping during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 16, 2022.STR/AFP/Getty Images

Across Beijing this week, the face of Chinese leader Xi Jinping is gazing out from TV screens and the front pages of state-controlled newspapers, after he opened a key Communist Party congress expected to confirm him as leader for an unprecedented third term.

For residents somehow unaware that a key political meeting is taking place, there are plenty of other clues: new and tighter COVID restrictions have been introduced, TV shows cancelled, and some delivery companies are no longer servicing the capital, apparently out of fear of transmitting infection.

Even in other cities, the effects are being noticed. Frank Tsai, Shanghai-based founder of consulting firm China Crossroads, said “we’re definitely feeling the party congress on the ground here.”

He said bars had been ordered to close ahead of the opening of the meeting, and numerous buildings and estates locked down over only a handful of COVID cases, with local officials keen to avoid “any slight risk of an outbreak that would embarrass the party.”

Online, the congress and Mr. Xi himself are inescapable, dominating trending topics on social media. Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, was an endless stream of red after Mr. Xi gave a speech Sunday extolling the achievements of the past five years. Local officials, state media journalists and nationalist influencers tripped over each other to heap praise on the country’s leader, while any alternative viewpoints were tightly censored.

Escaping this propaganda and censorship onslaught can be difficult. VPN services, the primary means of bypassing the Great Firewall, China’s vast online censorship and surveillance apparatus, have largely ground to a halt in recent days, with group chats filling with messages from people asking “does anyone know of a ladder that’s still working?”

Even supporters have been caught up in the harmonization of opinion. Hu Xijin, the influential former editor of state newspaper Global Times, saw one of his posts restricted after he fell afoul of Weibo’s longstanding sensitivities around using Mr. Xi’s full name.

This pales in comparison, however, to the intense censorship of a small but audacious protest in the heart of the Chinese capital last week. After an unidentified person unfurled banners over Sitong Bridge calling for an end to COVID restrictions and Mr. Xi’s ouster, any related keywords were blacked out, including, for a time, even mention of the word “Beijing.”

That has not stopped the message spreading, however, with posters expressing sympathy popping up briefly in several other Chinese cities, according to photos posted online, though it is unclear how long such protests lasted. Chinese students overseas have also posted the Sitong Bridge demands at various universities, including in Vancouver and Toronto.

Smoke rises as a banner with a protest message hangs off Sitong Bridge, Beijing, October 13, 2022.SOCIAL MEDIA/Reuters

While public dissent in China is still rare, the protest last week was indicative of growing dissatisfaction with COVID controls, which have become increasingly disruptive and stand in stark contrast to the rest of Asia, which has now joined Europe and North America in opening up.

Mr. Tsai, the Shanghai analyst, said that “as more and more cities get locked down, opposition will increase until there is some inflection point where the party cannot assume (or rouse) support for zero-COVID any more.” He was optimistic, he said, that Mr. Xi’s speech on Sunday repeated well-worn rhetoric on COVID and provided some flexibility for relaxing rules in the future, though such a shift will likely not come any time soon.

As Mr. Xi addressed the nation, state media highlighted people of all stripes gathering before big public screens, including in ethnic minority regions such as Chinese-controlled Tibet, where Buddhist monks were shown watching in rooms adorned with national flags and portraits of Mr. Xi and other top leaders.

In Hong Kong, pro-Beijing politicians posted selfies of themselves doing the same, with one political group organizing an online watch party, where attendees all set their Zoom backgrounds to Communist red.

“We should earnestly study the spirit of the Twentieth National Congress,” Hong Kong leader John Lee wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of him watching Mr. Xi’s speech, adding the city was ready “to contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!”

Speaking Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said leaders from around the world “have sent messages and letters to President Xi Jinping” praising his speech, “and expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, China will successfully realize its national rejuvenation.”

Negative news, such as of ongoing COVID outbreaks across the country, including in the Xinjiang capital Urumqi, has been tightly suppressed. Nothing can distract from Mr. Xi’s coronation: Officials with the national bureau of statistics announced they were delaying the release of key economic data due to be published Tuesday. The statistics were expected to show a slowdown in growth and other negative impacts of the country’s draconian pandemic restrictions, days after Mr. Xi doubled-down on his tough “zero-COVID” approach.

Such sensitivity has reached beyond China’s borders. After a group of Hong Kongers staged a protest outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, Britain, diplomatic staff tore their posters down and brawled with the demonstrators, briefly dragging one inside the grounds of the mission itself.

A man is pulled at the gate of the Chinese consulate after a demonstration against China's President Xi Jinping, in Manchester, Britain, October 16, 2022.MATTHEW LEUNG/THE CHASER NEWS/Reuters

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the incident was “deeply concerning,” as lawmakers across the political spectrum called for an investigation, with some saying the Manchester consul general, Zheng Xiyuan, should be expelled.

In a statement to the BBC, the consulate said the protest — which took place on public property outside the mission — “would not be tolerated or accepted” by any country, and condemned demonstrators as “a small batch of Hong Kong independence advocates.”

With a file from Alexandra Li