Beijing urges U.S. to drop request for Huawei exec Meng’s extradition as officials meet in China

A top Chinese official called on the United States to drop its extradition case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou during a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday.
The meeting with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng was the first face-to-face talk between the two countries since a fiery summit in Alaska, when Chinese and U.S. officials had an angry exchange in front of reporters.
During the meeting in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, Mr. Xie blamed Washington for the current “stalemate” in the relationship and accused the U.S. of creating an “imaginary enemy” in China.
“Washington has been trying to contain China, thinking that will solve its problems, as if the only way for the U.S. to become great again is to contain China’s development,” Mr. Xie said.
He gave Ms. Sherman a list of demands, one of which was to abandon an attempt to extradite Ms. Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, from Canada, where she has been held since 2018. Ms. Meng is wanted in the U.S. for bank fraud, which she denies.
Shortly after her arrest, two Canadians — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — were both detained in China. The two men were later charged with espionage and finally went on trial earlier this year, though no verdict has been announced in either case.
Ottawa has denounced their ongoing detention as “political” and an attempt at “coercive diplomacy.” It is widely felt that any negotiation for their release can only come from the U.S. side, with Canada reduced to something of a bit player.
“Beijing wants something that Canada – out of respect for the rule of law, national self-interest and our vital relationship with the U.S. – is unable to provide,” The Globe’s editorial board wrote last month. “It’s a standoff that Ottawa cannot unlock by itself.”
There has been greater optimism on that front since President Joe Biden took office. The Globe reported earlier this year that senior federal officials said Ottawa had been assured by Washington that the Americans were willing to do all that is possible to win the release of the two Canadians once a four-month review of China-U.S. relations, which began in March, is completed.
During the meeting with Ms. Sherman, Mr. Xie gave his counterpart “two lists of major concerns,” according to Chinese state media, including the lifting of sanctions and visa restrictions against Chinese officials and entities, and to withdraw the warrant for Ms. Meng.
Beijing and Washington have hit each other with a raft of tit-for-tat sanctions, which began over concerns in the West regarding Chinese actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
At Monday’s meeting, the Chinese side “requested the U.S. to change course and correct its mistakes,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference in Beijing.
“Co-operation needs to be based on mutual trust, on the premise of mutual benefit, and a good atmosphere of bilateral relations as a necessary condition,” he said, adding that the U.S. “cannot seek co-operation while harming China’s interests. This will not work.”
Washington has yet to release its own summary of the discussion. Ms. Sherman is due to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi later in her trip. State Department spokesman Ned Price previously said that she would be conducting her talks in China “from a position of strength.”
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.