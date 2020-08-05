Explosion in Beirut: What we know so far about Lebanon’s disaster, and what caused it

Open this photo in gallery Beirut, Aug. 5: A damaged grain silo and boat lie in ruins a day after a powerful explosion tore through Lebanon's capital. STR/AFP/Getty Images

The latest

More than 100 people are dead and 4,000 injured in Beirut, the Lebanese Red Cross estimated Wednesday as authorities investigate how an abandoned cache of ammonium nitrate exploded at the Mediterranean port, sending out a shock wave as powerful as a minor earthquake.

The explosion destroyed Beirut's main grain silo, leaving Lebanon – which imports most of its wheat – with less than a month's reserves. There is still enough flour to avoid a crisis, the Economy Minister said Wednesday, but supplies for at least three months are needed to ensure food security.

In Canada, members of the Lebanese diaspora anxiously awaited news of family and friends after Tuesday’s explosion. A former Quebecker, businessman Nizar Najarian, was among the dead, leaving a wife and two children in Montreal, a friend of his confirmed.





What happened

TURKEY DETAIL IRAN LIBYA SAUDI ARABIA 0 1,000 KM Mediterranean Sea Beirut LEBANON SYRIA Damascus Area of explosion Mediterranean Sea Port of Beirut Beirut Central District EMILE LAHOUD BEIRUT 51 SAEB SALAM 0 1,000 Horsh Beirut METRES THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS TURKEY DETAIL IRAN LIBYA SAUDI ARABIA 0 1,000 KM Mediterranean Sea Beirut LEBANON SYRIA Damascus Mediterranean Sea Area of explosion Port of Beirut Beirut Central District KM EMILE LAHOUD BEIRUT 51 SAEB SALAM 0 1,000 Horsh Beirut METRES THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS TURKEY DETAIL EGYPT SAUDI ARABIA 0 1,000 KM Beirut LEBANON SYRIA Mediterranean Sea Damascus Mediterranean Sea Area of explosion Port of Beirut Beirut Central District EMILE LAHOUD BEIRUT 51 SAEB SALAM 0 1,000 Horsh Beirut METRES THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

The explosion: On Tuesday, video footage captured what appeared to be a fire spreading through the port of Beirut, the Lebanese capital. Soon after, a giant mushroom cloud erupted over the city, emitting a shock wave that Germany’s geosciences centre GFZ says was equal to the force of a 3.5-magnitude earthquake. The blast could be heard more than 200 kilometres across the sea in Cyprus.

The dead and wounded: At least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 wounded, the Lebanese Red Cross estimates. The wounded included 21 Bangladeshi naval officers and other members of a UN peacekeeping force in the area.

The devastation: The explosion shattered buildings and overturned cars for kilometres around, including Beirut’s downtown core and its only international airport. Beirut’s governor estimates the damage to be worth billions of dollars. The blast also destroyed Lebanon’s main grain-silo complex, a vital facility for a country that imports about 80 per cent of its wheat.





What caused this?

For about six years, the port has been home to a cache of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was confiscated from a cargo ship, MV Rhosus, that was impounded in 2013 as it tried to take the chemicals from Georgia to Mozambique. Customs and state security officials tried for years to get the chemicals removed, but without result, the port’s general manager, Hassan Koraytem, said in a local TV interview.

Ammonium nitrate, a compound used in fertilizer and explosives, is highly combustible, but it generally doesn't detonate on its own, suggesting a fire or sparks nearby. Officials didn't specify how that fire started, and local media reports have suggested everything from welding sparks to fireworks.





Open this photo in gallery Beirut, Aug. 5: A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in the explosion. Aziz Taher/Reuters

How Lebanese are reacting

As Lebanese mourn the dead, search for missing people and clean up the damage to Beirut, they're also facing imminent threats to food and housing security. The country was already on the brink of economic disaster after months of mass anti-government protests and the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the aftermath of the explosion has further overwhelmed hospitals and destroyed a port that handled most of the tiny Mediterranean country's imported food supply. Food insecurity will be especially acute for more than a million Syrians in the country, refugees from the nearly decade-long Syrian civil war.

In the hours after the explosion, many put the blame on decades of corruption and poor governance by a political class that has ruled Lebanon since its own civil war ended in 1990.





How Canada is reacting

Absolutely tragic news coming out of Beirut. Canadians are thinking of everyone who has been injured and all those who are trying to locate a friend or family member or have lost a loved one. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and we stand ready to assist in any way we can. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 4, 2020

Nos pensées accompagnent les Libanais et tous nos amis de la communauté libanaise très présente au Québec. https://t.co/9kLp598sMJ — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 4, 2020

As tragic news comes in from Lebanon, our thoughts are with the Lebanese community here in Ontario, and with all those impacted by this horrific event. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 4, 2020





How you can help

Several countries have answered Lebanon’s pledges for humanitarian aid, and the Lebanese Red Cross is welcoming donations as it treats the wounded. Lebanese people have also set up Instagram pages to co-ordinate the search for missing loved ones or help people find places to stay.

Compiled by Globe staff

Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from Mark MacKinnon and Tu Thanh Ha

