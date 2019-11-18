 Skip to main content

World

Belarus election results in a parliament with no opposition

Minsk
The Associated Press
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks to the media after voting during the country's parliamentary elections in Minsk on Nov. 17, 2019.

Sergei Grits/The Associated Press

Full preliminary results from parliamentary elections in Belarus show the chamber will have no members of the opposition to challenge strongman President Alexander Lukashenko.

Results released by the national elections commission on Monday show all the parliament’s 110 seats won by former government functionaries, diplomats and members of pro-government parties.

The outgoing parliament in the former Soviet republic had two opposition deputies. But they and many other opposition candidates were blocked from running again.

The election came ahead of a presidential election next year, in which Lukashenko plans to run for another term. In office since 1994, the former collective farm manager has stifled dissent and independent news media and retained many aspects of a Soviet-style economy.

