 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Belarusian couple flagged for defiantly displaying Canadian flag

Mark MacKinnonSenior International Correspondent
London
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alesya Panina's son Timofei in front of the Canadian and opposition flag.

Handout

When Siarhey Panin and Alesia Murashova hung a creased Canadian flag in the window of their apartment in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, they knew they were courting trouble. Now, Mr. Panin is in prison, serving a 15-day sentence for disobeying a police request to take the flag down.

Since December – after months of opposition protests against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko – it has been illegal to display Belarus’s historic white-red-white banner, which has become associated with the country’s pro-democracy movement.

Mr. Panin and Ms. Murashova had hung one of the opposition flags in their window since August, following a presidential election that most Belarusians believe was won by Mr. Lukashenko’s opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Forced to take down that banner, Ms. Murashova said the couple “decided to bypass the system” and hang another red-and-white standard – a Canadian flag that Mr. Panin had received from a friend – in its place.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Murashova said the couple knew the authorities would see the flag as a problem. And sure enough, the police repeatedly came to the couple’s apartment in the Tsentralny district of Minsk to demand the removal of the rebellious Maple Leaf.

“After we hung up the flag, police officers often came to our house and insisted we take down the flag. However, they did not give any reason why we should remove the flag of Canada from our home. They only intimidated us,” she said in an exchange of messages. The 30 year old said that neither she nor Mr. Panin, a 44-year-old computer systems engineer, had ever been to Canada. The flag had been a gift from a friend who lives in Ottawa.

The display of defiance lasted from December until March 17, when police seized the flag and arrested Mr. Panin.

“When my husband was arrested, the flag was also arrested,” she said, adding that she has hired a lawyer to argue for her husband’s release. “Having hung the flag of Canada, we understood that there could be such an outcome as prison, and we were ready for this.”

The Belarusian Embassy in Ottawa did not respond on Tuesday to e-mailed questions about the case.

The episode is one of the most bizarre in a seven-month uprising against Mr. Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994. Mr. Lukashenko claimed to have won an improbable 80 per cent of the August vote, and then deployed his security forces to repress the protests that erupted following the vote.

Canada and other countries have refused to recognize Mr. Lukashenko as the winner of the election. Canada has applied sanctions against Mr. Lukashenko and more than 50 other members of his regime over their roles in human-rights abuses that occurred during the crackdown on the pro-democracy protests. Tens of thousands of people have been arrested since the unrest began, and at least four demonstrators were killed by police action.

Story continues below advertisement

While the mass protests – once a daily occurrence – have become less frequent since the start of winter, the opposition has continued to call for Mr. Lukashenko’s ouster. Many Belarusians have also taken to staging smaller-scale protests in their neighbourhoods, or simply showing their dissatisfaction through gestures such as hanging flags in their windows.

“The Canadian flag in the window and the arrest … shows the absurdity of the totalitarian regime,” said Franak Viacorka, foreign policy adviser to Ms. Tsikhanouskaya, who is now in exile in neighbouring Lithuania. “The regime is paranoid. they are very afraid of protests. They are very afraid of dissent. They fight symbols, flags and songs. And they hear enemy voices in everything.”

Ms. Murashova, who is now alone in caring for the couple’s 15-month-old son, said she still believed that the opposition could prevail – even as she acknowledged that fear of the regime was growing.

“Everyone is very afraid. People are afraid to go out [into the streets] and speak their mind. The fear is not so much for yourself as for your loved ones,” she said. “I am also afraid. I’m afraid that they will jail me, and then I don’t know who my young son would stay with … This is why I do not go out to the streets to protest, but instead hung the Canadian flag to express our opinion.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies