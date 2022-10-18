President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access on Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden is pledging that legislation to protect abortion rights will be the first bill he sends to Congress if enough Democrats are elected in midterm elections, a new attempt to win over voters who are already casting early ballots crucial to the ability of the White House to continue pursuing its agenda.

“Together we will restore the right to choose for every woman in every state in America,” Mr. Biden said in a speech to the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday.

“We can do this if we vote,” he added. He spoke before a row of people holding signs declaring “Restore Roe,” a reference to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a decades-long constitutional right to abortion before the Supreme Court overturned it earlier this year.

Inflation in the United States remains at 40-year highs, and polls show the cost of living weighs most heavily on the minds of U.S. voters, an issue Republicans have sought to turn to their advantage. Midterm elections tend to favour the party that does not hold the White House.

Democrats, however, see the protection of reproductive rights as their best chance to evade that fate, with one party pollster likening the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade to the social and electoral tremors caused by the Sept. 11 attacks.

Democrats have already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on abortion-related advertising, far outstripping any other issue, according to numbers tracked by AdImpact.

The party has used the reversal of abortion protections to stoke fears of worse to come. Conservatives, including judges appointed to the Supreme Court, are also “coming for the right to contraception, the right to marry the person you love,” Vice-President Kamala Harris warned on Monday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday added: “Elect more MAGA Republicans if you want to see a nationwide ban on abortion; if you want to see doctors and women arrested; if you want to see no exceptions for rape or incest.”

Abortion is “an issue that Democrats want at the front of voters’ minds as they enter into the polls,” said Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster and political strategist. To hold onto power, he said, the party needs a “dynamic-shifting event,” like the Sept. 11 attacks, which helped Republicans solidify their grasp on Congress in 2002. “Overturning Roe v. Wade and telling a woman what she can and cannot do with her body is a dynamic-shifting event,” he said.

National polls show Democrats poised to maintain control of the U.S. Senate, but with only a small chance of maintaining their majority in the House of Representatives. Abortion is “the best issue they got,” said Whit Ayres, a long-time Republican pollster. But it’s unlikely to hold sufficient sway with voters contemplating soaring grocery bills and rental payments, he said.

“Inflation is a tangible issue that affects virtually everyone. And it affects them where it makes a difference: in their pocketbook,” he said. Abortion, he argued, affects “only a segment of the population.”

With pocketbook issues front of mind for so many in the U.S., the Democrat campaign to protect reproductive rights “couldn’t possibly be enough” to win over voters, said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “It’s a huge political mistake and it’s a moral mistake.”

Prominent Republicans have clashed on whether Congress should legislate a federal ban on abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy or leave such laws to individual states. Ms. Dannenfelser accused Democrats of an “overreach of epic proportions” in their advocacy of blanket protections for pregnancy termination.

But Americans have for many years expressed support for allowing abortions. “Every time we’ve polled it, Americans – including a lot of Republicans – believe a woman’s right to choose should be the law. Now it’s not,” said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll, which maintains a regular barometer of U.S. political views.

He expects a “record turnout and a real nail-biter” in voting for the Nov. 8 midterms, which has already begun in some areas.

Republicans have emphasized economic worries, rising crime rates and problems at the southern border. Historically, midterm elections have had lower voter turnout, which meant “older, less diverse, more conservative electorates – which benefits Republicans,” Mr. Belcher said. For Democrats, the fear is a reprise of the 2010 midterm vote, when Republicans made massive gains across the country.

Mr. Belcher said there are signs that 2022 will be different. The registration of young voters has risen considerably this year, particularly since the Supreme Court’s abortion decision. In Georgia, local officials reported turnout for the first day of early voting on Monday nearly doubled the turnout for the 2018 midterms.

“There’s no absolutes,” Mr. Belcher said. “But there are a number of different variables that point to this not being a 2010 turnout pattern for Democrats,” he said.