Biden, Modi discuss U.S.-India relations during phone conversation

New Delhi
The Associated Press
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, and they agreed to work closely to further advance the Indo-U.S. comprehensive global strategic partnership, India’s External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

Modi congratulated Biden during their conversation on Tuesday and they discussed their priorities, including containing the coronavirus pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change and co-operating in the Indo-Pacific Region, the ministry said in a statement.

Modi had earlier tweeted his congratulations to Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on Nov. 8.

Modi recalled his earlier interactions with Biden, including during his official visits to the United States in 2014 and 2016. Biden had chaired the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress that was addressed by Modi during his 2016 visit to Washington.

Modi is known for his public displays of bonhomie with U.S. President Donald Trump, who visited India last February.

Stepping up the Trump administration’s anti-China message in India, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Defence chief Mark Esper visited India a week ahead of America’s Nov. 3 presidential election.

Pompeo and Esper signed an agreement expanding military satellite information sharing and highlighted strategic co-operation between Washington and New Delhi.

