Open this photo in gallery: President Joe Biden answers a reporter's question as he walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Dec. 20, 2023, in Washington.Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden said he did not ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a long call the two leaders had on Saturday.

“I had a long talk with Netanyahu today and it’s a private conversation,” Biden told reporters in Washington.

“I did not ask for a ceasefire,” he said, in response to a shouted question.