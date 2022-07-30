President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak about the economy during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, July 28, 2022.Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an antiviral drug.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Biden “has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.”

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will re-enter isolation for least five days. The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.