Skip to main content
Zeke Miller
Washington, district of columbia, united states
The Associated Press

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak about the economy during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, July 28, 2022.Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an antiviral drug.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Biden “has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.”

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will re-enter isolation for least five days. The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.

Report an error