 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Biden vows to revive a more respectful Africa policy

Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief
Johannesburg
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during day two of laying out his plan on combating the coronavirus at the Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 15, 2021.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Africa is unlikely to be a top priority for Joe Biden when he enters the White House next week. Indeed, it’s rarely a priority for any U.S. president. But the continent will certainly be more prominent on Mr. Biden’s radar than it ever was for Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump never bothered to visit Africa. He famously referred to its countries in crude and disparaging terms and he banned some of them from sending visitors to the United States. Among his few African interests were Somalia, where he drastically increased U.S. missile strikes on suspected insurgents, and South Africa, where he tweeted his sympathies for white farmers.

Mr. Biden will almost certainly take a broader and more nuanced approach. In his campaign platform, he spoke of his “commitment” to Africa. He promised a more “respectful” and “reinvigorated” engagement with African countries.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of his early appointments signalled that these promises are more than just rhetoric. He has chosen Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a long-time Africa specialist, to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. And he named Samantha Power, who has lengthy Africa experience, to be the head of the U.S. development agency, USAID.

Both will be influential. Mr. Biden announced that Ms. Thomas-Greenfield will be a full member of his cabinet. She spent years as a diplomat in Liberia, Kenya, Nigeria and Gambia, and later held the top Africa post in the State Department, travelling across the continent from 2013 to 2017.

As for Ms. Power, she will also hold membership in Mr. Biden’s National Security Council (NSC) – a sign of her senior role. As a journalist, she worked in Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Sudan, and she later spent time in a number of African countries when she was an NSC member in the Obama administration and then the UN ambassador.

She has long emphasized the importance of human rights, democracy promotion and refugee issues – although she is often criticized for supporting the Western military intervention in Libya in 2011, sparking a decade of chaos in the North African country.

While Mr. Trump seemed indifferent to human-rights issues in Africa, this could change in the Biden administration. Ms. Power has been outspoken in support of causes such as the recent Nigerian protests against police brutality.

Mr. Biden, unlike Mr. Trump, is unlikely to see Africa primarily as a place for military and counterterrorism activity. He has promised to bring the United States back into the Paris climate treaty and the World Health Organization – two key priorities in Africa, where many countries have suffered badly from climate change and health crises.

He has also pledged to get rid of the “global gag rule” – a policy routinely instituted by Republican presidents to ban U.S. funding to health groups that mention abortion as an option. The policy has forced many health centres in Africa to close or reduce their programs.

Story continues below advertisement

But analysts do not expect Mr. Biden to make any radical policy changes. “Hopes of a more Africa-centric foreign policy are misplaced,” said a recent report by NKC African Economics, a consultancy.

“The relationship will remain a distant one, which means China and increasingly Russia will still have ample opportunity to expand their footprints on the continent.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies