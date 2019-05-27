Big win by Farage’s Brexit Party piles pressure on Britain’s Conservatives to sort out impasse

The results of the European election in Britain have left the country as divided as ever over Brexit and piled more pressure on the Conservative government as it tries to figure way out of the impasse.

With most of the result in, the big winner has been the nascent Brexit Party launched in April by arch Euroskeptic Nigel Farage. Mr. Farage played a key role in the 2016 Brexit referendum which saw 52 per cent of voters support leaving the European Union. He set up the party to serve as a protest vote at the government’s handling of Brexit and he has been adamant that the United Kingdom should leave the EU without a withdrawal agreement and trade along World Trade Organization rules. That message appears to have resonated across the country.

With every region counted except Northern Ireland, the Brexit Party has won 29 of the U.K.’s 73 seats in the European parliament. The party took almost one-third of the popular vote and won the most seats in every region in England outside of London, where it came third, and finished second in Scotland. "We're not just here to leave the European Union but to try and fundamentally change the shape of British politics, bring it into the 21st century and get a Parliament that better reflects the country," Mr. Farage told supporters late Sunday. He added to reporters that the party now has a mandate to become involved in shaping the government’s Brexit strategy.

Many voters viewed the election as a referendum on Brexit and the overall result reflected deep divisions on the issue. The hard Brexit-backing parties; the Brexit Party and United Kingdom Independence Party; won 35 per cent of the popular vote and dominated across England outside of London. The parties that favour remaining in the EU; Liberal Democrats, Scottish Nationalists, Green, Change UK and the Welsh Plaid Cymru; took 40 per cent of the vote and did well in Scotland and London. Those geographic patterns reflect the 2016 referendum where Scotland and London voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU and the rest of England voted to leave.

In another twist on the elections, the two parties that tried to strike a Brexit deal with the EU — the Conservatives and Labour — suffered the biggest set backs. The ruling Conservatives have won four seats so far, down 15 from the last EU elections in 2014. The Tories are in fifth place and the party’s share of the popular vote share has plunged to 9 per cent. Labour has won ten seats, down eight from 2014, and taken 15 per cent of the popular vote, barely ahead of the Green Party. “We went into an election where the most important issue was 'what was our view on leaving the European Union' and we were not clear about it,” Labour MP Emily Thornberry said on BBC.

The rise of the Brexit Party has spooked the Conservatives who are in the midst of a leadership contest after Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Friday that she will resign as party leader on June 7. Ms. May has been dogged by complaints from fellow Tories that she couldn’t deliver Brexit and that a withdrawal agreement she struck with the EU was a sell out. She has also been forced to seek repeated extensions to the deadline for Britain to pull out of the EU and the current date is Oct. 31. The fact that Britain even participated in the European elections has infuriated many Tories because the country should have been out of the bloc by now.

The leading candidates to replace Ms. May come from the hard Brexit wing of the party and many are echoing Mr. Farage in calling for Britain to leave without a deal. "I will fight for a fairer deal in Brussels ... if not I will be clear, we will leave on WTO terms in October," one leading contender, former Brexit minister Dominic Raab, told the BBC on Sunday. Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is considered the frontrunner, has also indicated that he would back a no-deal departure. "If we go on like this, we will be fired: dismissed from the job of running the country,” Mr. Johnson warned in a newspaper column on Monday. The only way to avoid that is to "honour the result of the 2016 referendum and come out of the EU,” he added.

Another senior cabinet minister, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, joined the race on Sunday. Mr. Gove co-chaired the Vote Leave campaign with Mr. Johnson in 2016 and the two clashed in the last leadership race. Mr. Gove torpedoed Mr. Johnson’s run for the leadership in 2016, by initially backing his colleague and then announcing his own candidacy and criticizing Mr. Johnson. Both eventually dropped out and Ms. May won. Mr. Gove is considered a Brexit hardliner but he has supported Ms. May’s deal and on Sunday he said reaching an agreement “is ultimately better for all of us.”