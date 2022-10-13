Syrian soldiers ride a vehicle equipped with a weapon during a live ammunition tactical exercise between the Russian and the Syrian armies at an unspecified location in Syria on Oct. 10.-/AFP/Getty Images

A bus bombing on Thursday killed 18 Syrian soldiers in a Damascus suburb and wounded at least 27 others, Syria’s state media reported citing a military source.

Similar attacks over the past years have killed and wounded dozens of soldiers in government-held parts of the war-torn country. Last March, militants attacked a military bus near Palmyra in central Syria, killing 13 troops and wounding 18 others.

Syrian authorities in the past have blamed such attacks on Islamic State group militants who have been active in southern and central Syria, despite losing territorial control in the country since 2019.