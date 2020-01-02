 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner Nick Gordon died after being found unresponsive in hotel room: authorities

Mike Schneider
ORLANDO, Fla.
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bobbi Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon arrive at the Sparkle premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, in Hollywood, Calif., in an Aug. 16, 2012, file photo.

Frazer Harrison/The Canadian Press

The ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston’s late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died, authorities said Thursday.

Paramedics were called to Nick Gordon’s hotel room in Maitland, a suburb of Orlando, early Wednesday morning to check on an unresponsive man, according to a statement from the Maitland Police Department.

The paramedics in the Sheraton hotel room began treating Gordon, who was identified in the police statement as Nicholas Bouler. Maitland Police Detective James Anderson told The Associated Press that Bouler is Gordon’s legal name.

Story continues below advertisement

Gordon was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

DailyMail.com was the first to report Gordon’s death.

Anderson said he couldn’t offer any further details on what happened to Gordon since the case is under investigation. The detective wouldn’t say if it was a criminal investigation.

Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. Houston died in 2012 after she drowned in a bathtub.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner couldn’t determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.

Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail” before putting her face-down in the water.

Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36-million to Brown’s estate.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies