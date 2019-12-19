 Skip to main content

Bolivia’s legislature approves new tribunal to oversee vote in move toward replacing Morales

LA PAZ, Bolivia
The Associated Press
Former Bolivian president Evo Morales speaks during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 19, 2019. Morales resigned on Nov. 10 after a wave of protests alleging fraud in elections that would have given him a fourth term in office.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Bolivia on Thursday took a step toward elections to replace ousted president Evo Morales as the legislature approved a new tribunal to oversee the vote.

The Legislative Assembly approved six new judges for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal after negotiations between the opposition and Morales’ Movement Toward Socialism party, which dominates the congress.

A seventh member is chosen by the president, in this case interim leader Jeanne Anez.

The date for election of a new president and congress remains to be set.

Morales resigned on Nov. 10 after a wave of protests alleging fraud in elections that would have given him a fourth term in office. Now living in Argentina, Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous leader, says his removal was a coup d’etat following the loss of support by police and military.

Member of the previous electoral tribunal face charges of involvement in electoral fraud, while the interim government has issued an arrest warrant against Morales on charges of sedition and treason, which he denies.

