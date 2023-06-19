Open this photo in gallery: A protester holds a sign showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he stands in front of the entrance to Downing Street in London, on April 13.Frank Augstein/The Associated Press

The latest chapter of Boris Johnson’s colourful political career came to a humiliating close on Monday after British MPs voted overwhelmingly to sanction the former prime minister for deliberately misleading Parliament.

Mr. Johnson didn’t join the more than five-hour debate on his fate, having already resigned his seat in the House of Commons, and his supporters were badly outnumbered in the chamber. Dozens of MPs, including many of Mr. Johnson’s fellow Conservatives, rose to decry his conduct and back the conclusions of an influential parliamentary committee that found he didn’t tell the truth about social gatherings held in Downing Street in 2020 and 2021, when Britain was under strict COVID-19 restrictions.

“He lied to this House, to the people of this country and when exposed lashed out at the system designed to hold him and all of us here to account,” said Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire.

Theresa May, who preceded Mr. Johnson as prime minister, told MPs that it was “doubly important” for her Conservative colleagues to “show that we are prepared to act when one of our own, however senior, is found wanting.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg was among the few MPs who came to Mr. Johnson’s defence. The former cabinet minister picked apart the committee’s findings and called the sanctions against Mr. Johnson “vindictive and ridiculous.”

In the end, MPs voted 354-7 to approve all the recommendations of the Privileges Committee, making Mr. Johnson the first prime minister to be found in contempt of Parliament for misleading the House of Commons.

The seven-member committee spent 14 months investigating Mr. Johnson and concluded that he had misled MPs repeatedly by claiming no pandemic restrictions had been broken by him nor his staff despite media reports of several gatherings in his office. Mr. Johnson and more than 80 staffers were ultimately fined by police for breaching lockdown rules and an independent investigation concluded that more than a dozen social events had taken place.

“Some of Mr. Johnson’s denials and explanations were so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House, while others demonstrated deliberation because of the frequency with which he closed his mind to the truth,” the committee said in its report published last week.

Mr. Johnson has shot back that the committee had engaged in a witch hunt and he called its conclusions “rubbish,” “deranged” and “patently absurd.” He pre-empted the findings by resigning last week after receiving a confidential copy of the report. The committee said that if he hadn’t stepped down, it would have recommended a 90-day suspension, long enough to trigger a by-election in Mr. Johnson’s riding. The House also approved the committee’s recommendation that Mr. Johnson lose the parliamentary pass that’s traditionally given to former MPs.

The re-emergence of the “partygate” scandal is certain to cause headaches for the Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak, who took over as party leader and prime minister last October, didn’t appear for Monday’s vote and he has been accused by the opposition of failing to stand up to Mr. Johnson.

Making matters worse for Mr. Sunak, a video emerged over the weekend showing Conservative Party staffers dancing and partying in December, 2020, when social gatherings were banned.

The question now is whether Mr. Johnson can make a political comeback or at least cause mischief for Mr. Sunak, whom the former prime minister blames for forcing him out of office last year.

Mr. Johnson has defied political norms before. He backed Brexit when it looked like a losing cause. He won the party’s leadership contest despite a string of scandals and then guided the Tories to a massive majority in 2019.

But the challenges may be insurmountable this time. His popularity has sunk in most opinion polls and he couldn’t even muster enough support among Conservative MPs to mount a leadership challenge last fall when Liz Truss resigned as party leader.

“I don’t think there’s any way back for him,” said Robert Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester. “Never say never, particularly with a politician like him. But certainly in the short run, it’s not going to happen.”

Mr. Ford pointed to opinion polls that show half of those who voted Conservative in 2019 no longer support Mr. Johnson and believe he has been dishonest about the COVID-19 parties.

“I think it is hard to see a way back for him,” added Victoria Honeyman, a lecturer in British politics at the University of Leeds. Dr. Honeyman said the Conservative Party is unlikely to approve Mr. Johnson as a candidate and he would have a hard time finding a winnable riding as an independent.

Dr. Ford said that Mr. Johnson will likely remain a thorn in the side of Mr. Sunak. Mr. Johnson is now writing a column in the Daily Mail, which could serve as a platform to attack Mr. Sunak’s policies. “I imagine we will see no shortage of volcanic eruptions of rhetoric on the pages of our right wing newspapers emanating from Johnson,” Dr. Ford said.