Boris Johnson’s Conservatives on course for majority in U.K. election, early returns suggest

Open this photo in gallery Exit poll results projected on the outside of the BBC building in London shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party predicted to win 368 seats and a majority and Jeremy Corbyn's opposition Labour Party to win 191 seats. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course for a stunning electoral victory, defying expectations and clearing the way for Britain to leave the European Union next month.

Early returns and an exit poll released shortly after voting ended on Thursday night put the Conservatives on track to win 368 seats in the 650-seat Parliament, a majority of 86 seats, which is far higher than most opinion polls had indicated. The Labour Party is expected to suffer its worst showing in more than 70 years, dropping 71 seats and finishing with 191.

The win marks a stunning turnaround for the Conservatives and a personal triumph for Mr. Johnson, who has confounded pundits since he took over as party leader in July from Theresa May. Only a few months ago, the Conservatives were languishing at 9 per cent in the opinion polls, and Ms. May seemed incapable of delivering Brexit. Mr. Johnson turned things around by uniting his fractious party and renegotiating a withdrawal agreement Ms. May had struck with the EU. When Parliament delayed ratification of the deal in October, he plunged the country into a snap election and gambled that voters would see his deal as the only way out of the Brexit impasse.

The risk has paid off handsomely, and Mr. Johnson now has a decisive mandate to pursue his agreement, which calls for Britain to formally leave the EU on Jan. 31.

“It’s rare that you get so many seats changing hands in any one election, so he’s going to have a whopping great majority and it will take probably several elections to lose it,” said Simon Hix, a professor of politics at the London School of Economics. “My expectation is we’ve got Boris in No. 10 for 10 years.”

Mr. Johnson ran a near flawless campaign, sticking to his mantra to “get Brexit done” and staying clear of any missteps. He also capitalized on the lack of clarity in Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit, which confused many voters. The exit poll indicated that the Conservatives picked up more than 60 seats in England and Wales, nearly all in staunch Labour strongholds that were solidly pro-Brexit.

Mr. Johnson still faces plenty of challenges, and the debate over Brexit is far from settled. The next big hurdle will be negotiating a trade deal with the EU. During the campaign, Mr. Johnson promised to deliver a sweeping agreement that would go far beyond the Canada-EU trade deal, which is considered one of the most comprehensive in the world. But he doesn’t have much time.

The withdrawal agreement includes a transition period that runs to the end of 2020. During that time, Britain will essentially remain within the EU’s single market, but it won’t participate in the bloc’s institutions. Mr. Johnson has said he can negotiate a trade deal before the transition expires. Few experts or EU officials believe that’s possible, which raises the prospect that Britain will be entirely outside the EU in 2021 without an agreement with its largest trading partner. The transition can be extended for up to two years, but both sides have to approve that before July 1, 2020, and Mr. Johnson has said he won’t agree to any delay.

Aside from Brexit, Mr. Johnson also faces a daunting domestic agenda. The British economy has ground to a halt and business investment has all but stopped. The National Health Service is also woefully underfunded, and Mr. Johnson faced fierce criticism during the campaign over years of budget cuts by Conservative governments. Mr. Johnson has promised big increases in spending on health care and education, but he has been vague about where the money will come from.

Tony Travers, associate dean of the LSE’s school of public policy, said the big win could lead Mr. Johnson to soften his position on Brexit and seek more alignment with the EU. Many of the new Tory MPs are from ridings in northern England that could be adversely effected if Brexit goes badly. “I just don’t see the Conservatives wanting to damage the car industry or the chemical industry in places where those new voters now live,” Prof. Travers said.

Mr. Johnson will also face renewed calls for a referendum on Scottish independence from Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party. The SNP was on track to win 55 out of 59 seats in Scotland, and Ms. Sturgeon campaigned relentlessly for Scots to have the right to decide their own future. She has argued that while Scotland voted in 2014 to remain in the United Kingdom by a margin of 55 per cent to 45 per cent, the situation has profoundly changed because of Brexit. Scotland opposed leaving the EU by 62 per cent in the 2016 referendum. Mr. Johnson earlier ruled out another vote on independence, but the Conservatives are expected to lose all but one of their seats in Scotland on Thursday.

The big loser from Thursday will be the Labour Party and Mr. Corbyn, who is widely expected to resign. The result “will be extremely disappointing for the party overall and our movement,” senior Labour MP John McDonnell told the BBC.

A dedicated Socialist, Mr. Corbyn had pushed the party to the far left and advocated widespread nationalization, massive increases in public spending and higher taxes on corporations. That message worked in the 2017 election, and Labour nearly defeated the Conservatives under Ms. May. But his lack of clarity on Brexit hurt this time, particularly in Labour ridings where leaving the EU was popular. “The Labour Party in its current form is simply not electable with that kind of politics,” said Michael Cox, a professor of international affairs at the LSE. “I can’t believe there isn’t going to be anything other than a complete re-think inside the Labour Party about Corbyn and Corbynism.”

