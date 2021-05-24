Brazen ‘hijacking’ of Ryanair flight shows West running out of tools to deal with Belarus

Raman Pratasevich knew why the Ryanair plane had been forced to make an unscheduled landing in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, even if no one else onboard understood what was going on.
“They’ll execute me here,” the 26-year-old journalist reportedly told some of the other 169 passengers on Ryanair Flight FR4978, which was flying from Athens to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius when it was suddenly intercepted by a Belarusian fighter jet. The heavily armed MiG-29 approached the commercial aircraft in response to a hoax bomb threat that now appears to have come from the Belarusian authorities themselves.
The real reason for forcing down a plane that was flying between two European Union countries, and NATO members, was immediately apparent to Mr. Pratasevich, a founding editor of Nexta, a social media channel that played an instrumental role in last year’s failed uprising against Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. Mr. Pratasevich, who had been living in exile, and his 23-year-old girlfriend Sophia Sapega were both taken off the plane by Belarusian security services. They now face an uncertain fate in a country where the law is routinely bent to suit the interests of Mr. Lukashenko and his regime.
The episode was condemned Monday by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen as “outrageous and illegal behaviour.” Ryanair chief executive officer Michael O’Leary called it a “state-sponsored hijacking.” Tom Tugenhat, the head of Britain’s parliamentary committee for foreign affairs, went furthest. “If it’s not an act of war, it’s certainly a warlike act.”
Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, meanwhile, described Belarus’s actions on Sunday as “a serious interference in civil aviation and a clear attack on media freedom,” and called for Mr. Pratasevich’s release.
The question now facing Canada and its allies is what, beyond harsh words, can be done about it. Targeted sanctions have become the standard tool for dealing with rogue regimes, but they clearly no longer have any effect on the behaviour of Mr. Lukashenko or his main backer, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Underscoring the Kremlin’s support for Mr. Lukashenko, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote Monday on her Facebook page that it was “shocking that the West calls what happens in Belarusian airspace ‘shocking,’” She compared the situation to a 2013 incident when a plane carrying then-Bolivian President Evo Morales was forced to land in Vienna shortly after leaving Russia. The flight was only allowed to continue after Austrian officials confirmed that ex-CIA employee Edward Snowden was not on board.
Canada already has sanctions against Mr. Lukashenko, his son Viktor, and 53 other members of the regime, making it illegal for any Canadian or Canadian company to do business with them. Adding a few more names to that list hardly feels like an appropriate response to such a blatant violation of international norms.
Nor have sanctions proven an effective deterrent to the actions of Mr. Putin, whose intelligence services are suspected of having played a supporting role in the arrest of Mr. Pratasevich. Six passengers who boarded Flight FR4978 in Athens got off in Minsk: Mr. Pratasevich, Ms. Sapega and four Russian nationals.
The list of Russian nationals sanctioned by Canada, the United States and the EU has grown on a regular basis since the 2014, when the West first hit Moscow with sanctions in response to the seizure and illegal annexation of Crimea that year.
Canada now has sanctions in place against 129 Russian nationals and 84 entities, but none of that has caused Mr. Putin to reverse the Crimea annexation, or to end the Kremlin’s support for “separatist” fighters in eastern Ukraine. Nor did they deter the 2018 chemical weapons attack on former KGB agent Sergey Skripal in England, or the poisoning and imprisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
The top two news stories Monday on the website of Belarus’s official Belta news service were a Friday statement from Mr. Lukashenko condemning Western sanctions against his country, and a Monday article confirming Mr. Lukashenko “personally gave the order” to dispatch a fighter jet to confront the Ryanair plane. The message seems clear: Mr. Lukashenko knows more sanctions are likely to come, but he did this anyway.
There have been calls for airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace, and the routes taken Monday, as shown on flight tracking websites, suggested that some European carriers – including Hungary’s WizzAir and the Latvia-based airBaltic – were already doing that, though Ryanair planes were still flying over the country. There were also demands for an investigation by the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization. France suggested barring Belarus’s flag carrier, Belavia, from European airports.
NATO ambassadors are also set to meet Tuesday in Brussels to discuss the incident. That a 66-year-old dictator, who has ruled his country since 1994, felt so threatened by a 26-year-old journalist shows how rattled his regime was by the protests that erupted last fall after Mr. Lukashenko claimed victory in an August presidential election. Most Belarusians believe the election was won by challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and tens of thousands took to the streets of Minsk and other cities every day for weeks after the vote, calling on Mr. Lukashenko to resign.
Nexta, which has nearly 600,000 followers on the Telegram app, and is run predominantly by Belarusian exiles living in Poland, was first and fastest with photo and video evidence of how Mr. Lukashenko’s officials had rigged the election. Later, the channel became the go-to source for information about where and when the opposition would gather to challenge the result. When the regime cracked down on the protesters, Nexta videos capturing the police violence were used by television networks around the world.
Amidst the uprising, Mr. Pratasevich and Nexta co-founder Stepan Putilo were added to Belarus’s list of “individuals involved in terrorist activity.” It’s a charge that carries a potential sentence of 15 years in prison, though terrorism and treason also remain punishable by death in Belarus, the only European country that still executes prisoners.
The regime currently holds more than 400 political prisoners in its jails, according to the Viasna human-rights group. Among them are Ms. Tsikhanouskaya’s husband, Sergey Tsikankousky, and her campaign ally, Maria Kolesnikova.
On Monday, Ms. Tsikhanouskaya called on the international community to “end the impunity of Lukashenko’s regime.” But with Mr. Putin standing behind him – and the West running out of tools to influence either of them – it’s unclear how that can be accomplished.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.