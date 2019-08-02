 Skip to main content

World Brazil’s space agency chief to leave job after deforestation dispute: science ministry

Brazil’s space agency chief to leave job after deforestation dispute: science ministry

Jake Spring
BRASILIA
Reuters
The head of Brazil’s space research agency INPE, Ricardo Galvao, is to leave his position following a public dispute with President Jair Bolsonaro over deforestation statistics, a spokesperson for the science ministry said on Friday.

Preliminary data produced by INPE showed an 88 per cent increase in June deforestation in the Amazon rain forest compared to the same month a year ago. July data shows an even higher increase, although full data for the month has yet to be published by the agency.

Bolsonaro said last month that the INPE deforestation data was a lie and told reporters on Thursday that Galvao would be fired if he was found to have breached his confidence.

INPE released a statement on Thursday saying it was confident in the quality of its data.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Science, Technology, Information and Communications said he had no further details and that it was unclear if Galvao had resigned or been fired. A representative for INPE declined to comment.

