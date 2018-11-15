May’s Brexit deal: What’s in it, and what will happen to it? A guide to the political crisis so far

The latest

The draft divorce agreement between Britain and Europe is in peril as Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit secretary and other ministers quit in protest on Thursday.

Just over 12 hours after Ms. May announced her cabinet had agreed to the terms of the proposed deal, Brexit minister Dominic Raab and work and pensions minister Esther McVey quit, saying they could not support it. Two other junior ministers left too, and other lawmakers questioned whether Ms. May’s government would survive.

A defiant Ms. May told lawmakers they had a stark decision to make and not much time to make it before Britain is set to leave the EU on March 29. “We can choose to leave with no deal, we can risk no Brexit at all, or we can choose to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated,” she said.

What’s this Brexit deal?

Open this photo in gallery Nov. 15, 2018: European Council President Donald Tusk holds the "draft agreement of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union" during a press conference in Brussels. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Since a nationwide referendum in 2016, Britain has been planning how to sever its decades-long ties with the European Union, and by how much. Finally, after a year and a half tense negotiations with the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May announced a propose draft deal, running some 584 pages. She emerged from a special cabinet meeting on Nov. 14 with her cabinet’s support, but some of her ministers resigned in protest, fuelling speculation that the deal will fail in a full House of Commons vote or that Ms. May will face a leadership challenge that would remove her from office.

Key features of the new agreement include:

A “backstop” plan to keep the U.K. in a customs union with the EU until a permanent trade treaty is worked out. The point of the backstop is to avoid a return to controls on the historically fraught border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.

A transition period until the end of 2020 for the U.K. and EU to work out the details of future trade ties. If no deal is reached by then, the backstop kicks in permanently, and there will be a single U.K.-EU customs union. If that happens, the U.K. also agrees to keep its labour, taxation, competition and environmental rules on a level playing field with the EU’s.

London’s financial sector, whose global stature has already been hobbled by the prospect of Brexit, would have only a basic level of access to EU markets after the divorce. It would have what’s called “equivalence,” or a recognition by the EU that a non-EU state’s regulatory system is equivalent to the corresponding EU rules. Essentially, Britain would have no more trade advantage in Europe than the U.S. or Japan, unless a future trade deal changes that.

Why some Conservatives oppose it

Open this photo in gallery Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, shown on Aug. 31, has resigned his position in Ms. May's government over the tentative deal. Virginia Mayo/The Associated Press

The Conservative government has had a long and acrimonious debate between the proponents of so-called hard Brexit (a complete departure from the European single market) and a compromise to keep Northern Ireland in the single market and allow freedom of movement across its border with the Republic of Ireland. Ms. May’s pursuit of a “soft Brexit” compromise has angered the hard Brexit faction for months: In July, her chief negotiator on the Brexit file, David Davis, resigned in July, and other ministers followed suit.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, the tentative deal has provoked a new wave of resignations from critics who say it leaves Britain beholden to EU rules even after the divorce. High-profile departures so far include:

Brexit minister Dominic Raab

Suella Braverman, a junior minister in Mr. Raab’s office

Pensions minister Esther McVey

Junior Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara

Today, I have resigned as Brexit Secretary. I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU. Here is my letter to the PM explaining my reasons, and my enduring respect for her. pic.twitter.com/tf5CUZnnUz — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 15, 2018

Why other parties opposes it

DUP: Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, whose 10 MPs hold the balance of power in supporting Ms. May’s minority government, also opposes the deal because they fear the backstop will leave Northern Ireland treated differently than the rest of Britain. The party has threatened to bring the government down if its concerns are not met.

Labour: Party leader Jeremy Corbyn calls the deal “half-baked” because it doesn’t actually exit the entire country from the EU, instead creating “an indefinite halfway house” where Britain has no real say over its affairs. He said Parliament “cannot and will not accept a false choice between this deal and no deal.”

The deal’s next hurdles

Open this photo in gallery A pro-EU demonstrator holds up a placard outside the Houses of Parliament on Nov. 15. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

EU approval: European leaders are holding a special summit, likely on Nov. 25, to review the deal. The European parliament and all EU member states also have to approve the it. There’s less likelihood of opposition here, but surprises can happen. Remember when Wallonia held up the Canada-EU trade deal? And one other thing to keep in mind; this is only the withdrawal agreement. Both sides haven’t even started negotiations on a trade deal. And that could take years.

House approval: The next big hurdle comes in early December when Britain’s House of Commons votes on the agreement. The Conservatives don’t hold a majority of seats and up to 50 Tory MPs have said they won’t vote for the deal. With the DUP and all opposition leaders opposing the deal, Ms. May will have to do a lot of arm-twisting and convincing to find enough support. That’s not impossible as some Labour MPs could defy their leader and back the agreement, but it won’t be easy. If the agreement is voted down, the government has 21 days to come back with something different. If that also fails, no one knows what will happen.

The exit date: Deal or no deal, the U.K. formally leaves the EU on March 29, 2019, unless both sides (including every EU member state) agree to extend the date.

What could be next for May

Open this photo in gallery British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves No. 10 Downing St. on Nov. 15. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Government collapse: If the House rejects the deal, lawmakers could defeat the government in a no-confidence vote in an attempt to trigger a national election. The outcome could then be disastrous for Ms. May: The last time she ran for office on the Brexit issue, in a 2017 snap election, the Tories lost their House majority.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Another referendum: Lawmakers could vote for a new referendum on EU membership, though it seems unlikely there would be time to hold one before the U.K.’s scheduled departure date.

Leadership challenge: The hard-brexit Conservatives could also demand a confidence vote in Ms. May’s leadership by writing letters to the party’s “1922 committee,” which represents lawmakers without government jobs. Forty-eight MPs would need to do this to trigger a confidence vote. If that happens and Ms. May wins, she remains leader and another vote cannot be held for a year. If she loses, she must resign and she cannot run for re-election. If there is a leadership election, MPs will vote among themselves for a replacement. The top two finishers in that vote are submitted to party members who will select the winner.





Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Paul Waldie, Associated Press and Reuters