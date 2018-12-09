Brexit’s day of decision: What happens Tuesday if Parliament votes yes or no on May’s EU divorce? A primer

Open this photo in gallery Dec. 3, 2018: Pro- and anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags across from the Houses of Parliament in London. MPs decide on Dec. 11 whether to approve the draft separation agreement Prime Minister Theresa May reached with the European Union in November. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Britain faces a historic moment on Dec. 11. Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal with European Union comes up for a vote in the House of Commons and the outcome is far from certain. With less than four months to go before the country leaves the EU on March 29, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Ms. May’s deal is widely unpopular, the EU is refusing to renegotiate and no one has a credible “plan B.” On Sunday, Ms. May warned of “grave uncertainty” and “uncharted waters” if parliament rejects the deal. Meanwhile businesses are scrambling to prepare for an uncertain future and some families have started stockpiling food and medicine in preparation for a worst-case scenario.





What are they voting on?

The deal has two parts; a 585-page legally binding withdrawal agreement, which outlines the terms of the United Kingdom’s departure, and a 26-page “political declaration” setting the framework for negotiations on a future economic relationship. The agreement can pass through a simple majority. But that is not going to be easy.





Why is it hard to win Parliament’s approval?

First let’s look at the arithmetic. Ms. May’s Conservatives don’t hold a majority of seats in the 650-seat House of Commons and about 100 Tory MPs, roughly one-third of the caucus, have come out against the agreement. Ms. May’s allies, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, have been propping up the government, but the DUP has balked too, making the numbers even more challenging.

Britain heads for historic Brexit ballot Britain's House of Commons is to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement – the terms on which Britain will leave the EU – with Prime Minister Theresa May needing support from Labour rebels to win approval How parties may vote in 650-seat lower chamber Speaker Has casting vote (last used in 1980) Labour: 257 Up to 20 rebels could support deal Conservatives: 315 100 MPs could vote against 50 100 150 200 250 300 Scottish National Party: 35 Democratic Unionist Party*: 10 Suggested it will vote against Liberal Democrats: 12 Independent: 8 Plaid Cymru: 4 Green Party: 1 Will vote against Sinn Féin: 7 Abstentionist policy – will not vote *Conservatives and DUP have "confidence and supply" agreement which includes supporting government legislation pertaining to UK's exit from EU graphic news, Sources: UK Parliament; Stratfor





What if there’s a Yes vote?

Okay, let’s say Ms. May manages to squeak through and the deal is approved. The European Parliament has to approve it too, which is a a virtual certainty, and the U.K. will leave the EU at midnight Brussels time on March 29. Then the work really starts. The U.K. and EU immediately begin negotiations on a future economic relationship, covering everything from trade to security and regulatory standards. The U.K. would remain in the EU while the talks proceeded, and if an agreement has not been reached by the end of 2020, the deadline can be extended for up to two years. If they still haven’t reached an agreement (and that’s likely since trade deals take an average of four years to conclude) a “backstop” kicks in while talks continue. Under the backstop, the U.K. would essentially remain within the EU customs union, which provides for the free movement of goods, and Northern Ireland would have closer alignment with the EU in order to maintain an open border with Ireland. Once a deal was reached, it would have to be ratified by the U.K. and every EU member state.





What if there’s a No vote?

If Ms. May loses the vote on Tuesday, the government must come back to the House of Commons within 21 days and make a statement about how it intends to proceed. That leaves open a host of possibilities.

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Theresa May. Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

Ms. May quits

If the No vote is overwhelming, Ms. May could resign or be forced out as party leader. Given her tenacious personality, she’s unlikely to quit, and pushing her out isn’t easy. Rebel Tories have already failed once to garner enough support among their colleagues to force a leadership vote, and many say replacing her in the midst of the turmoil would be even more destabilizing. And there’s no clear alternative. Tory MPs haven’t settled on an obvious candidate to replace her.

An election

The Labour Party has said it will force a vote of no confidence in the government. If they can win a majority, an election would likely be held in January. It’s unclear the vote would pass. The Tories don’t want an election and the right-wing DUP also isn’t keen, fearing a Labour victory. Ms. May doesn’t have the leverage of calling a snap vote, either. Under a fixed-term law adopted in 2011, she can only call an early election with the backing of two-thirds of MPs, which isn’t likely. That leaves the next election on May 5, 2022, as scheduled.

Open this photo in gallery The text of the draft Brexit withdrawal is held by EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, and European Council President Donald Tusk. Francisco Seco/The Associated Press

A tweak or two

If Tuesday’s vote is close, Ms. May could try to tweak the deal to win over critics. The EU is holding a summit of leaders on Dec. 13 and 14, so she could try to do something then or extend the March 29 deadline to keep talking (the EU would have to approve an extension). One solution is to change the backstop. It’s the biggest source of opposition because many MPs feel it binds the U.K., and especially Northern Ireland, too closely to the EU for an indefinite period of time. And it can only be terminated with agreement from the EU, which infuriates MPs who believe that curtails the country’s sovereignty. Changing the termination clause might pacify some MPs, but the EU has said the deal agreed is final.

Open this photo in gallery Ms. May, centre foreground, makes a reply to lawmakers during Question Time in the House of Commons on Dec. 5. Mark Duffy/The Associated Press

MPs take charge

Ms. May’s government recently lost a key motion that gave MPs more of a say in the Brexit process. That could come back to haunt her because it means that whatever Ms. May proposes as an alternative, MPs from all parties can amend it and put forward their own plan. Some MPs believe there’s enough cross-party support for another Brexit referendum or a Norway-style option, which would see the U.K. remain within most of the EU’s structure. However, there are pitfalls. The Norway option would mean accepting the EU’s principle of free movement of people, which doesn’t have wide support among MPs and was one of the main issues in the Brexit referendum in 2016. Holding another referendum could be tricky, too, because it’s not clear what question would be asked or whether the country even wants another vote.

No deal

One scenario is for Ms. May to do nothing if the deal is voted down. That would mean the U.K. would leave the EU on March 29 without an agreement. Many business leaders and economists say that would damage the economy because the U.K. could suddenly face stiff tariff and non-tariff barriers put up by the EU, the U.K.’s largest trading partner. But some Brexiters wouldn’t mind a no-deal exit. They believe the country should drop the agreement, follow World Trade Organization rules and sign trade deals with the United States, Canada and other countries.

Return to the fold

The European Court of Justice has been hearing arguments about whether the U.K. could unilaterally revoke Article 50, the clause in the Lisbon Treaty Ms. May used last year to trigger Brexit. This week, the court’s advocate-general said the U.K. could revoke Brexit without permission from EU member states. That’s not a ruling, but the court generally follows the advocate-general’s advice.

Open this photo in gallery In front of the Houses of Parliament, protesters are reflected in a puddle of rainwater as they wave European flags to demonstrate against Brexit. Frank Augstein/The Associated Press