Britain approves Pfizer and BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine; expects to roll out immunization program next week

Britain will begin a nationwide vaccination program next week after the country’s medical regulator announced on Wednesday that it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNtech SE.

The Medical and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had used a “rolling review” system to complete its study of the vaccine in just a few months. The MHRA found no serious side effects, and confirmed that the vaccine was 95 per cent effective in all age groups.

“The development of this vaccine has been adapted so that the trials are overlapping, and the next one can start before a particular phase has finished,” June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA, told a press conference. “In this way, we have been able to progress development in the quickest way possible.”

Dr. Raine insisted that the faster approval process did not compromise safety tests. “Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut,” she said. When asked what she would say to those who were skeptical about vaccines, she replied that the “public can be confident” that regulators will continue to monitor the production of the vaccine and its distribution to ensure that it is safe. “The benefits far outweigh any risks,” she added.

Health Minister Matt Hancock welcomed the approval and said the vaccine will be rolled out in the next few days. “The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week,” he said. “I’m confident now, with the news today, that from spring, from Easter onwards, things are going to be better. And we’re going to have a summer next year that everybody can enjoy.”

Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine and the first 800,000 vials will arrive from a manufacturing site in Belgium within days. It’s expected to be given to healthcare workers first, followed by residents of care home. After that, various age groups will be inoculated starting with people over 80. Vaccinations will not be compulsory and health care staff can opt out.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has some limitations. It must be stored at -70C degrees and can only be kept in regular refrigerators for a few days. That could limit how easily it is to administer in care homes and doctor’s offices. The vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart. Researchers said immunity begins seven days after the second dose, although partial immunity occurs after the first dose.

The MHRA is continue to review two other proposed vaccines; by Oxford University and AstraZenica, and Moderna. Dr. Raine said those approvals were following the same rolling review but she couldn’t say when they would be completed.

Wei Shen Lim, chair of Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisation, said the country will need more than one vaccine. “We will need as many vaccines as we can get, not just in the UK but globally, and this includes more than one vaccine type in order to reach all of the people who are at risk from Covid 19,” Dr. Lim said. “This is the start of the program, not the end of a program.”

The MHRA announcement came as England ended a month-long lockdown to stop the alarming spread of the virus. The country has moved back into a three-tier system of restrictions which are expected to remain in place for months.

“This is a historic day and an important moment at the end of an incredibly difficult year,” said Charlie Weller, head of vaccines at the Wellcome Trust research foundation. “For a vaccine to be developed, receive emergency approval and be ready to roll out in less than a year for a new virus is completely unprecedented. The speed of development for this and other vaccine candidates is testament to an extraordinary, collaborative, global research effort.”

