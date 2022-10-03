British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng attend the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2022.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

Just 10 days after announcing sweeping tax cuts and shrugging off mounting criticism, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer has backtracked and dropped a planned tax break for the wealthiest.

Kwasi Kwarteng announced Monday that the government will no longer go ahead with a proposal to drop the top tax rate to 40 per cent from 45 per cent. That measure would have benefited those earning more than £150,000, or $231000.

“We get it and we have listened,” Mr. Kwarteng said. He added that it had become clear that the abolition of the 45-per-cent tax rate “has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.”

Mr. Kwarteng said he would not resign and he would not admit that the government had made a mistake. “What I admit was that it was a massive distraction on what was a strong package,” he told BBC. He added that other parts of the tax plan would help spur economic growth.

The tax cut was part of a mini-budget Mr. Kwateng unveiled on Sept. 23, which also included further tax breaks and subsidies for energy bills. But there were few details on how the program would be financed. That raised fears that government borrowing would soar by more than £100-million.

The uncertainty about borrowing and questions about the fairness of the tax changes prompted widespread criticism. The value of the British pound also plummeted to record lows last week while yields on government bonds soared. The rise in yields caused a sudden spike in mortgage rates, which are tied to bond yields.

While the fall in the top tax rate was only a small part of the mini-budget, it had become a lightning rod for critics who said the government appeared to be tone deaf for handing a benefit to rich people while home heating costs and mortgage rates were rising. Some of the fiercest opposition was coming from Ms. Truss’s fellow Conservatives who have seen public support for the party plunge in opinion polls.

“Households that must count their budgets down to the last £20 are facing hikes in mortgage repayments potentially in the hundreds. Yet, as all this is happening, the prime minister and her chancellor are pushing ahead with the abolition of the 45-per-cent income tax rate for those earning £150,000 or more,” said former cabinet minister Grant Shapps.

The reversal is a major embarrassment for Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took over as Conservative Party leader, and prime minister, less than a month ago. Ms. Truss had run for the leadership on a free-market agenda that promised tax cuts and a smaller role for government. She also insisted that she was prepared to make “difficult decisions” even if they were unpopular.

She’d defended the tax plan for days and said on Sunday that she remained totally supportive of eliminating the top tax bracket. “I understand their worries about what happened this week and I stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly,” Ms. Truss told the BBC.

But as the Conservatives began their annual party conference on Sunday, opposition to the tax measure from among her backbenchers had become so intense that it wasn’t clear that the tax package would make it through Parliament even though the Conservatives have a large majority.

The opposition Labour Party said the reversal came too late for many households. “The Prime Minister has been forced to abandon her unfunded tax cut for the richest one per cent - but it comes too late for the families who will pay higher mortgages and higher prices for years to come,” said Rachel Reeves, Labour’s finance critic.

Mr. Kwarteng’s announcement on Monday gave an initial jolt to sterling, which jumped to $1.1240 against the U.S. dollar from $1.1092, but then fell back to $1.1179. Bond yields also fell back at first.