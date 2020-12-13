Britain, EU to continue Brexit talks past deadline, no closer to trade deal

The Brexit saga entered a new round of missed deadlines and brinksmanship on Sunday without Britain and the European Union moving any closer to a trade deal.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen both set Sunday as the final deadline for a decision on whether to continue the negotiations which have dragged on for 10 months. But after a short phone call Sunday morning, they agreed to keep their negotiators at the table.
“We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics,” the leaders said in a joint statement. “And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile. We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”
The two leaders didn’t bother to set a new deadline but there are only days left before Britain cuts it remaining ties to the EU. The U.K. formally left the EU last January but it remains inside the European single market, which guarantees the free movement of goods and people, until Dec. 31. Both sides were supposed to use that time to negotiate an agreement on trade, transportation and other issues. Talks have stalled largely over fishing rights and how closely British businesses will have to follow EU regulations in order to gain tariff-free access to the bloc. If no deal is reached, future trade will be conducted under World Trade Organisation rules which could mean tariff and non-tariff barriers on both sides of the English Channel.
There had been some indications that talks were progressing and that only technical details remained unresolved. But Mr. Johnson gave a downbeat assessment after his call with Ms. von der Leyen on Sunday. “I’m afraid we’re still very far apart on some key things,” he told Sky News. “If Ursula is optimistic, then that’s great but as far as I can see, there are some serious and very, very, very difficult issues that currently separate the UK from the EU. And the best thing for everybody to do is ... get ready to trade on WTO terms.”
Mr. Johnson has been keen to break the impasse by speaking directly with other EU leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. But they have refused to negotiate with the Prime Minister and flatly told him to deal with Ms. von der Leyen, who heads the EU bureaucracy. “I repeated my offer, which is, if it’s necessary, to talk to other capitals, then I’m very happy to do that,” he said. “The commission is very determined to keep the negotiations on the way that they be done between us and the commission and that’s, fine. But I’m going to repeat the most likely thing now is, of course, that we have to get ready for WTO terms”.
British businesses worry that a no-deal Brexit will cause havoc at the borders and cost thousands of jobs as exporters face massive EU tariffs. The economy is already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and Britain is on course for its worse recession in more than 300 years.
“The government must move with even more determination to avoid the looming cliff edge of January 1st,” said Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry. “The news that talks will continue gives hope. A deal is both essential and possible. It is the only way to build upon the extensive support for the economy given by all governments during the pandemic. Without it, that progress is undermined.”
But Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics, said the consequences of not reaching an agreement won’t be a large as many people fear. Mr. Dales said both sides have finalised a “withdrawal agreement” which covers issues such as trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland and they settled Britain’s financial obligations to the EU. They’ve also made progress in aligning regulations governing financial services.
“A no deal at this stage would therefore be a less disruptive ‘cooperative’ no deal than a more disruptive ‘uncooperative’ no deal,” he said in a report on Sunday. He estimated that if there was no agreement, the U.K. economy would grow about 1 per cent slower in 2021. By contrast, the pandemic is predicted to shrink the economy by 11.5 per cent this year.
