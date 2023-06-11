Open this photo in gallery: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House in Washington, DC, on June 8, 2023.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak was supposed to bring some stability to Britain’s Conservatives when he took over as party leader and prime minister last fall after months of chaos. But the Conservatives have found themselves embroiled in a new round of turmoil, stirred up by Mr. Sunak’s nemesis: Boris Johnson.

Mr. Johnson had been tangling with the government and a parliamentary committee for weeks over a probe into his breaches of COVID-19 restrictions and requests to produce documents for a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The tension boiled over on Friday when Mr. Johnson abruptly announced his resignation as an MP. His announcement effectively pre-empted the committee’s report which is expected to conclude that he misled Parliament about the breaches and call for him to be suspended from the House of Commons, which would force a by-election in his riding.

In a lengthy statement, Mr. Johnson lashed out at the committee’s investigation, calling it a “kangaroo court,” a “witch hunt” and a “political hit job” as well as an attempt to punish him for Brexit. “Their purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts,” he wrote.

He also took aim at Mr. Sunak and said the prime minister had squandered the majority Mr. Johnson won in 2019 by straying from Tory fundamentals such as lowering taxes and pursuing free trade deals. “When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now massively widened,” he said. “Our party urgently needs to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do.”

Mr. Johnson has been a thorn in Mr. Sunak’s side ever since the former Chancellor of the Exchequer became leader in October. Mr. Sunak played a critical role in forcing Mr. Johnson out as leader last summer, something the former prime minister hasn’t forgotten. And Mr. Johnson hinted on Friday that he could return to parliament and make a possible run for the leadership, noting in his statement that he was leaving the House of Commons “at least for now.”

His abrupt departure will cause headaches for Mr. Sunak and the Conservatives, which languish far behind the Labour Party in recent opinion polls. On Saturday two other MPs, both loyal to Mr. Johnson, also announced their resignations from Parliament.

Mr. Sunak will now have to call three by-elections and face the prospect of losing to Labour or the Liberal Democrats, which both faired well in recent local elections at the expense of the Tories. Losing all three seats wouldn’t jeopardize the Conservative’s overall majority in the House of Commons but it would give the opposition momentum heading into a general election expected late next year.

The turmoil also reopens an internal party feud that pits Mr. Johnson’s loyalists against Mr. Sunak. Many on the Johnson side haven’t forgiven Mr. Sunak for pushing out the former prime minister. They had remained largely silent in recent months, but Mr. Johnson’s resignation and his battle with the committee have sparked renewed hostilities.

Mr. Johnson’s resignation “is most definitely not the end of Boris in the politics of our nation,” Senior Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg wrote in the Mail on Sunday. “In fact, his dramatic move – and his own hint that he will seek another Parliamentary berth – puts him in pole position to return as Conservative leader if a vacancy should arise.”

Mr. Rees-Mogg also cautioned party officials against any move to bar Mr. Johnson from seeking a nomination, something insiders have hinted at in some British media reports. “Any attempt to do so would shatter our fragile party unity and plunge the Conservatives into civil war,” he wrote.

But other Conservatives appeared happy, or at least relieved, to see Mr. Johnson go.

Tory MP Chris Green said on Sunday that he did not believe a comeback by Mr. Johnson was an option. “To a large extent this clears the air in terms of Rishi Sunak as prime minister, all of these arguments saying there might be a leadership challenge, it’s all clarified.”

Conservative MP Tim Loughton was more blunt. “My hopes for the future of Boris Johnson is that he will shut up and go away and let us get on with the business of running the country,” Mr. Green told Times Radio.

On Sunday, Mr. Sunak finally broke his silence since Mr. Johnson’s announcement. But in a series of Tweets the Prime Minister made no mention of his rival. Instead, Mr. Sunak highlighted his recent trip to meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as recent announcements relating to healthcare and stopping illegal immigration. And he congratulated Manchester City for winning soccer’s Champions League.