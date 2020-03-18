Britain to start closing schools amid controversy over allowing classes to continue

Britain has begun to finally join other countries in closing schools after days of controversy and confusion over why children continued to attend classes while the new coronavirus spread.

Officials in Wales announced on Wednesday that all schools will close as of Friday and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was “inevitable” that schools in Scotland will follow suit. “My planning assumption now is schools will close to pupils at the end of this week and I wanted today to give parents notice of that now," Ms. Sturgeon told reporters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce further closures across the rest of the country later on Wednesday.

Britain had been an outlier among European countries in taking a more gradual approach to the virus. While France, Spain, Belgium and Italy have announced country-wide lockdowns to stop the spread of the disease, Britain’s measures have been largely voluntary and Mr. Johnson has resisted closing schools. Health officials argued that children have not been particularly susceptible to the illness and that closing schools would increase pressure on healthcare workers who have children.

However, pressure had been mounting for Mr. Johnson to change tack. A growing number of parents have started keeping children home and dozens of private schools have defied the government and shut down. “Simply expecting all schools to remain open is becoming increasingly untenable and will end up being counter-productive because closures will happen without coordination,” Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said on Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, Mr. Johnson told the House of Commons that a decision on schools was “imminent” and hours later officials in Wales and Scotland announced plans to close schools on Friday.

Britain has seen fewer cases of the virus than other large European countries but the number has been rising sharply. The country has nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 69 people have died. Officials say the country has yet to come close to the peak of the outbreak and that as many as 20,000 could die from the virus. That compares to about 8,000 who die annually from seasonal flu.