 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

World

Register
AdChoices

Britain to start closing schools amid controversy over allowing classes to continue

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Britain has begun to finally join other countries in closing schools after days of controversy and confusion over why children continued to attend classes while the new coronavirus spread.

Officials in Wales announced on Wednesday that all schools will close as of Friday and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was “inevitable” that schools in Scotland will follow suit. “My planning assumption now is schools will close to pupils at the end of this week and I wanted today to give parents notice of that now," Ms. Sturgeon told reporters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce further closures across the rest of the country later on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Britain had been an outlier among European countries in taking a more gradual approach to the virus. While France, Spain, Belgium and Italy have announced country-wide lockdowns to stop the spread of the disease, Britain’s measures have been largely voluntary and Mr. Johnson has resisted closing schools. Health officials argued that children have not been particularly susceptible to the illness and that closing schools would increase pressure on healthcare workers who have children.

However, pressure had been mounting for Mr. Johnson to change tack. A growing number of parents have started keeping children home and dozens of private schools have defied the government and shut down. “Simply expecting all schools to remain open is becoming increasingly untenable and will end up being counter-productive because closures will happen without coordination,” Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said on Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, Mr. Johnson told the House of Commons that a decision on schools was “imminent” and hours later officials in Wales and Scotland announced plans to close schools on Friday.

Britain has seen fewer cases of the virus than other large European countries but the number has been rising sharply. The country has nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 69 people have died. Officials say the country has yet to come close to the peak of the outbreak and that as many as 20,000 could die from the virus. That compares to about 8,000 who die annually from seasonal flu.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies