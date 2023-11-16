Open this photo in gallery: In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shakes hands with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron during a meeting in Kyiv, on Nov. 16.The Associated Press

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron travelled to wartime Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks on his first working trip abroad, the Ukrainian leader said on Thursday.

Former prime minister Cameron, who was named as Britain’s new foreign minister on Monday, said in a video posted by Zelensky’s office that he wanted to underscore London’s support for Ukraine.

Zelensky said he was grateful for the gesture, which comes amid a conflict in the Middle East that he said had drawn global attention away from Ukraine’s war with Russia, which is now in its 21st month and has no end in sight.

“The world is not so focused on the battlefield situation in Ukraine, and this dividing of the focus really does not help,” he said.

The show of support comes as Ukraine is watching closely for any sign that vital Western military and financial assistance for Kyiv is flagging after its much-vaunted counteroffensive against Russian forces failed to yield a major breakthrough.

Britain has been a close ally of Ukraine throughout the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022.

“What I want to say by being here is that we will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support … but above all the military support that you need not just this year and next year, but however long it takes,” Cameron said.

He added that Britain would work with its allies “to make sure the attention is here in Ukraine”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he and Cameron held talks at his ministry.

“The U.K. remains steadfast in providing Ukraine with weapons, increasing their co-production, and ridding the Black Sea of Russian threats,” Kuleba said on X.

Ukraine is trying to build up a Black Sea shipping corridor to revive its seaborne exports, defying threats from Moscow which quit a UN-brokered deal in July that had allowed some food exports to flow despite the war.

The Ukrainian statements did not say when the talks took place. Strict security measures in place because of the war mean details of visits by foreign dignitaries are sometimes released only some time after they have happened.

On the war front, rescuers cleared rubble on Thursday from a Russian strike on a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove the previous day, and one more body was recovered, taking the death toll to three, an emergency service said.

“Body of third victim of Russian missile strike had been found,” the State Emergency Service said on the Telegram message service.

One person is believed to be trapped under the rubble, the spokesperson for a rescue service was quoted as saying by the Suspilne media outlet.

Three people were injured in the strike, officials said.

Russia fired four S-300 missiles at the town on Wednesday, damaging six apartment buildings and 20 homes, police said.

Images showed about half of an apartment block destroyed by a missile that tore out a gaping hole in the building.

Russia denies targeting civilians but Ukraine has regularly reported that Russian missile and drone strikes have killed and wounded civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure in the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022.