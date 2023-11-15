Open this photo in gallery: Protesters stand outside the Supreme Court in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Britain's highest court upheld a ruling that the government's plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is unlawful.Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

Britain’s Supreme Court has dealt Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a major blow by striking down the government’s plan to send thousands of refugee claimants to Rwanda, where their cases would be adjudicated.

In a unanimous decision released Wednesday, five Supreme Court justices upheld an appeal court ruling that found the deal struck between Rwanda and Britain was unlawful because Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country.

The evidence “establishes substantial grounds for believing that there is a real risk that asylum claims will not be determined properly, and that asylum seekers will in consequence be at risk of being returned directly or indirectly to their country of origin,” the court found.

The ruling ends a protracted legal battle over an agreement the government struck with Rwanda in April, 2022. Under the deal, British officials planned to deport migrants arriving in small boats from France to the African country where their claims would be processed. Britain agreed to cover the costs of accommodating the claimants and processing the claims, and so far, it has paid the Rwandan government around £140-million ($239-million).

The British government has been struggling for years to stop asylum seekers from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and other Middle Eastern countries from making the dangerous journey across the English Channel. More than 26,700 migrants have arrived so far this year and dozens have died.

Mr. Sunak has made the Rwanda agreement a key part of his promise to “stop the boats.” He has argued that it would help clear the backlog of claimants and serve as a deterrent to criminal gangs who operate much of the cross-channel people smuggling.

“We have seen today’s judgment and will now consider next steps,” Mr. Sunak said Wednesday. “This was not the outcome we wanted, but we have spent the last few months planning for all eventualities and we remain completely committed to stopping the boats.”

Refugee advocates have criticized the deal as inhumane and argued that Rwanda’s poor record on human rights make it an unsafe country for refugee claimants. Several groups launched a series of legal challenges that successfully prevented any migrants from being deported to Rwanda. The European Court of Human Rights also intervened to prevent the first deportation flight from taking off.

On Wednesday, several organizations welcomed the court’s ruling and urged Mr. Sunak to scrap the agreement.

“This judgment is vital to protect people seeking asylum in this county, but the government must now draw a line under a disgraceful chapter in the U.K.’s political history,” said Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International U.K.’s chief executive. “The deal with Rwanda – a country with a track record of serious human rights violations, including arbitrary detention, torture and the repression of free speech – was massively ill-conceived and cruel.”

Rwandan human rights activist Carine Kanimba said the Supreme Court ruling was “a victory for human dignity, affirming the importance of upholding humanitarian values in immigration policies.”

Ms. Kanimba is the daughter of Paul Rusesabagina, who rescued hundreds of Rwandans from the 1994 genocide by sheltering them at his hotel in Kigali in an episode that inspired the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda. He later became an opponent of President Paul Kagame and in 2020 was tricked onto a flight to Rwanda, where he was placed on trial and imprisoned for two years on charges that he had links to an armed opposition group. “Unfortunately, Rwandans there will continue to suffer under the dictatorship,” Ms. Kanimba said in a social media post after the British court ruling on Wednesday.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court noted that Britain has been highly critical of Rwanda’s human rights record in the past. In 2021, British officials chastised Rwanda for “extrajudicial killings, deaths in custody, enforced disappearances and torture,” the court said. “The most serious incident occurred in 2018, when the Rwandan police fired live ammunition at refugees protesting over cuts to food rations, killing at least 12 people.”

The judges also largely agreed with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, which has raised concerns about the Rwandan government’s treatment of refugees.

Lawyers for the UNHCR told the court that the Rwandan government’s system for processing refugee claims is inadequate and authorities have virtually no experience with asylum applications from countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, the court said. There is also no proper appeal process, and real concerns that Rwandan judges hearing applications would be reluctant to rule against the government.

Rwanda also has a history of returning refugee claimants to their home country, which is a violation of several international agreements signed by Britain and Rwanda, the judges said.

The judges also pointed to a similar deal Rwanda struck with Israel in 2013, under which asylum seekers from Eritrea and Sudan would be sent to Rwanda for their claims to be processed.

According to the UNHCR, asylum seekers who arrived in Rwanda under the arrangement were routinely moved clandestinely to Uganda. The agreement ended in 2018, when the Israeli Supreme Court ruled it was unlawful.

“There is no dispute that persons who were relocated under the agreement suffered serious breaches of their rights under the [United Nations] Refugee Convention,” the British court ruled on Wednesday.