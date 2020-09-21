Britain’s top health officials warn of new restrictions as COVID-19 spreads

Open this photo in gallery Britain's chief medical officer Chris Whitty, left, and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance. The Associated Press

Britain’s top health officials have issued a dire warning about the spread of COVID-19 and said the country is on track to see 50,000 confirmed cases per day by mid-October and more than 200 daily deaths by November.

“We have in a bad sense literally turned a corner, although only relatively recently,” Chris Whitty, Britain’s chief medical adviser said during a televised address.

He added that with winter approaching the situation could become even worse. “At this point, the seasons are against us. We are now going into the seasons, late autumn and winter, which benefit respiratory viruses, and it is very likely they will benefit COVID as they do, for example, flu. So we should see this as a six-month problem that we have to deal with collectively.”

Story continues below advertisement

The number of infections has been doubling every week in Britain and recently topped 3,000 per day. That has led to increases in hospitalizations and deaths, said Sir Patrick Vallance, the U.K.'s chief medical adviser. Nearly 42,000 people have died from the disease, according to the National Health Service, and Sir Patrick said the country could see the daily death total rise from less than 20 to more than 200 by mid-November.

Sir Patrick warned that Britain is on course to follow Spain and France, where the infections have come roaring back after a brief lull during the summer. The infection rate in Spain has reached around 300 per 100,000 population and 185 per 100,000 in France. Britain is hovering at around 70 per 100,000.

“The numbers are clearly increasing and they are increasing across all age groups,” Sir Patrick said. He added that only 8 per cent of the U.K. population has been infected by COVID, meaning that the vast majority of people remain vulnerable.

Dr. Whitty downplayed suggestions the virus has become less virulent and he said the country has to act quickly. “This is a balance of risk,” he said. “If we don’t do enough, the virus will take off, and at the moment that is the path that we are clearly on. And if we do not change course, then we’re going to find ourselves in a very difficult problem.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new national restrictions on social distancing this week which could include a curfew and requirements that pubs and restaurants close at 10 p.m. The measures — dubbed a “circuit breaker” — are expected to last for up to two weeks but some measures could be in place for six months.

Mr. Johnson has resisted imposing a national lockdown similar to the one put in place last March and he has been keen to keep schools and shops open. The government has increased fines for those who disobey orders to self-isolate and it recently banned people from gathering in groups of more than six.

“If we do have to take action, it will be different to last time and we’ve learned a huge amount about how to tackle the virus,” Health Minister Matt Hancock told ITV on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Many parts of Britain — including Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Belfast — have seen a dramatic spike in COVID cases and are already under tighter restrictions. In some areas pubs and restaurants have been told to close early and people cannot mix with anyone outside their household.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday that the capital could soon follow suit and impose similar restrictions. “Londoners should also know that I am extremely concerned by the latest evidence I’ve seen [Monday] from public health experts about the accelerating speed at which COVID-19 is now spreading here in London,” the mayor said in a statement. “It is increasingly likely that, in London, additional measures will soon be required to slow the spread of the virus.”

Spain, France and several other European counties have introduced similar local lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus. In Madrid, more than 800,000 people have been told they can only leave home for medical appointments or to go to work.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.