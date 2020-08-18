 Skip to main content
World

British government scraps public health agency amid criticism of coronavirus response

LONDON
The Associated Press
A handout image released by 10 Downing Street shows Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a remote news conference, in London, on June 22, 2020.

ANDREW PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

The British government announced Tuesday it is scrapping a public health agency that has taken blame for the country’s uneven response to the coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the work of Public Health England will become part of a new body, the National Institute for Health Protection, which will guard against infectious diseases and biosecurity threats.

“We did not go into this crisis with the capacity for a response to a once-in-a-century-scale event,” Hancock said during a speech in London.

He said the new body would “bring together the science and the scale into one coherent whole.”

The new institute will be headed by Dido Harding, a former telecoms executive who leads the much-criticized test and trace program set up in recent months to help contain COVID-19.

Hancock said it would learn from public health agencies in South Korea and Germany, which have been praised for their strong response to the pandemic.

Public Health England has been criticized for taking an overly centralized approach to testing and contact-tracing, and of abandoning widespread testing for the virus in mid-March because it lacked the diagnostic capacity.

Its defenders argue that Britain’s Conservative governments have been cutting public health budgets for years, leaving the country ill-prepared to deal with the pandemic.

Jonathan Bell, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said Britain’s initial response to COVID-19 “did appear disjointed and insufficient.” But he said preparing for a possible second wave would be better done by “strengthening the systems we have now” rather than setting up new structures.

The U.K. has Europe’s highest official coronavirus-related death toll, with more than 40,000 deaths.

Around the world, politicians, drugmakers and regulators offer contradictory outlooks on when a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready. As Megan Revell explains, much depends on what 'ready' means and for what group of people.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

