 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

British judge rejects U.S. request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange celebrate outside the Old Bailey court in central London Monday after a judge ruled that Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges for publishing secret documents online.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been a thorn in the side of U.S. prosecutors and politicians who for years have made every effort to put him on trial for publishing hundreds of thousands of pages of military secrets. But now a British judge has thrown their cause into disarray by blocking Mr. Assange’s extradition to the United States to face a host of criminal charges, including espionage.

What’s even more confounding for U.S. officials, though, is that District Justice Vanessa Baraitser agreed with every legal argument for Mr. Assange’s extradition but refused to hand him over on humanitarian grounds.

The judge ruled Monday that, if convicted, Mr. Assange would be imprisoned in a supermaximum facility in Florence, Colo., called ADX Florence, where isolation is extreme and mental-health services are limited.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Assange faces the bleak prospect of severely restrictive detention conditions designed to remove physical contact and reduce social interaction and contact with the outside world to a bare minimum,” she said in her ruling. “He faces these prospects as someone with a diagnosis of clinical depression and persistent thoughts of suicide.”

In a blunt rebuke of the prison, she concluded: “The mental condition of Mr. Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America.”

The decision was a stunning blow to U.S. prosecutors who first charged Mr. Assange in 2017 with computer hacking. They added 17 violations of the Espionage Act to the indictment in 2019, invoking a 103-year-old law that prohibits anyone from unlawfully obtaining and publishing information relating to national defence.

All of the charges related to the publication by WikiLeaks of more than 250,000 secret military cables, reports and briefing notes in 2010 and 2011.

The material exposed atrocities by U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq and led to an outcry over American foreign policy. Mr. Assange and his supporters have argued that he acted like any other journalist and that the leaks served the public interest. And they’ve said the case against him has become so politicized that he cannot get a fair trial in the U.S.

Mr. Assange, 49, has long feared facing criminal charges in the U.S. In 2012, he sought refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in London after a British court upheld his extradition to Sweden to stand trial for sexual assault. He denied the Swedish charges but felt certain the Swedes would turn him over to U.S. prosecutors. He was forced out of the embassy in 2019 when Ecuador said he violated the conditions of asylum. London police arrested him for skipping bail and, although the Swedish case was later dropped, Mr. Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a British judge for the bail violation. He has remained in jail throughout the extradition process.

Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) have always insisted that the case against Mr. Assange has nothing to do with freedom of the press. They argue the charges focus on his conduct in helping former U.S. Army intelligence officer Chelsea Manning hack into government computers to steal the secret military documents. Ms. Manning received a 35-year sentence in 2013 for violating the Espionage Act, but the jail term was commuted by president Barack Obama just before he left office in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

The DoJ has also said Mr. Assange exposed the identities of more than 100 government sources, something other media outlets did not do because it would put the informants’ lives in danger.

Justice Baraitser upheld almost every DoJ argument and ruled that the U.S. had largely met the requirements for extradition. She agreed that the U.S. charges were not about press freedom and said “Mr. Assange, it is alleged, was not concerned with the gathering of information, but … complicit in unlawfully taking it.”

She also rejected claims that the case against Mr. Assange was politically motivated and that he would not get a fair trial in the U.S.

However, she said, British law prevents extradition if it is “unjust or oppressive by reason of a person’s health.”

She noted that if Mr. Assange were extradited, he would be held according to “special administrative measures,” or SAMs, which apply in cases involving national security. Only nine people convicted of espionage in the U.S. have been subject to SAMs, the judge said.

If convicted, she added, Mr. Assange would serve his sentence in ADX Florence, a high-security prison where SAMs prisoners are allowed a limited number of phone calls and visitors and are not permitted to interact with other inmates. The prison houses several notorious criminals, including Terry Nichols, who conspired with Timothy McVeigh to blow up a government building in Oklahoma City in 1995, and former FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who sold secrets to Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Baraitser said Mr. Assange has Asperger’s syndrome and suffers from depression, hallucinations and suicidal thoughts. “I am satisfied that, in these harsh conditions, Mr. Assange’s mental health would deteriorate, causing him to commit suicide with the ‘single-minded determination’ of his autism spectrum disorder,” she ruled.

Lawyers representing the DoJ have indicated they will appeal the ruling, which could take years. “While we are extremely disappointed in the court’s ultimate decision, we are gratified that the United States prevailed on every point of law raised,” DoJ spokesman Marc Raimondi said.

Justice Baraitser will hold a hearing Wednesday to determine if Mr. Assange should be released on bail pending the appeal.

While Mr. Assange looked on passively from the back of the courtroom as the judge read out a summary of her ruling Monday, his family and supporters celebrated outside.

“Today’s victory is the first step towards justice in this case,” said his partner, Stella Moris.

Mr. Assange’s mother, Christine Assange, called on president-elect Joe Biden to end the prosecution of her son. “The decade-long process was the punishment,” she said. “He has suffered enough.”

Story continues below advertisement

A British judge ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face charges of breaking a spying law and conspiring to obtain secret U.S. documents by hacking government computers. Reuters

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies