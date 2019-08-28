British MPs outraged, pound slides as Johnson signals he will prorogue Parliament

Open this photo in gallery In this image issued Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019, by 10 Downing Street, a two page letter sent by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fellow lawmakers outlines his Government's plans and confirms that he has asked Queen Elizabeth II to end the current Parliamentary session. In the letter released Wednesday, Johnson says that he "spoke to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session," ahead of Britain's Brexit split with Europe. 10 downing street/The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced outrage from members of his own party and others on Wednesday after he said he would ask the Queen for a five-week prorogation of parliament, dramatically curtailing the amount of time the House of Commons could sit before an Oct. 31 deadline for the country’s exit from the European Union.

In a letter to his fellow MPs, Mr. Johnson said he would seek to prorogue parliament sometime during the week of Sept. 10, just days after MPs return from their summer break on Sept. 3. Prorogation, he said, was needed to allow the government to prepare a “bold and ambitious domestic legislative agenda for the renewal of our country after Brexit,” which he would unveil in the Queen’s Speech slated for Oct. 14.

Critics immediately accused Mr. Johnson of acting like an autocrat in trying to limit debate about Brexit – as the process of Britain leaving the EU is known – which Mr. Johnson has vowed to deliver “do or die” on Oct. 31.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, a nominally non-partisan figure who oversees parliamentary proceedings, was among those disturbed by the prime minister’s proposal. “However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country,” Mr. Bercow said in a statement. “At this time, one of the most challenging periods in our nation’s history, it is vital that our elected parliament has its say.”

Mr. Johnson has accused the House, which is dominated by MPs who oppose Brexit, of trying to thwart the result of a 2016 referendum, in which 52 per cent of the country voted to leave the 28-member EU. A withdrawal agreement negotiated by Mr. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May – setting out the terms of the post-Brexit relationship with the EU – was voted down by MPs three times earlier this year.

Parliament also resoundingly rejected the idea of the UK leaving the EU without a deal to govern trade, travel and other issues. Mr. Johnson and European leaders now agree that a no-deal Brexit – which could lead to trade and travel chaos – is the increasingly likely outcome as Oct. 31 approaches without an agreement.

Proroguing parliament for several days ahead of the Queen’s Speech is common practice, but this is believed to be the first time the monarch has been asked to approve such a lengthy break. Nonetheless the Queen, who traditionally accepts the prime minister’s advice on such matters, was expected to grant Mr. Johnson’s request.

Mr. Johnson, who succeeded Ms. May as Prime Minister after winning a July 24 vote of Conservative Party members, has yet to face a general election as party leader. He told reporters that it was “completely untrue” he was seeking to limit debate about Brexit, arguing that there would be plenty of time after Oct. 14 for MPs to consider either a newly reached withdrawal agreement, or a looming no-deal Brexit.

Amid persistent speculation in the press that Mr. Johnson is planning to call an election for just before or just after Oct. 31, the Prime Minister said he wanted to shift parliament’s focus to his other topics, including health care, education, and the need to tackle rising crime.

“We’re not going to wait until Oct. 31 without getting on with our plans to take this country forward,” Mr. Johnson said.

But Phillip Hammond, a senior member of Mr. Johnson’s own Conservative Party who served as Chancellor in Ms. May’s government, wrote on his Twitter account that “it would be a constitutional outrage if Parliament were prevented from holding the government to account at a time of national crisis. Profoundly undemocratic.”

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Mr. Johnson of “recklessness” and said a general election should be held.

Mr. Corbyn has said he will call a vote of no-confidence in the government at the first opportunity after parliament returns. The plan that has divided pro-European MPs, many of whom are worried about toppling the Conservative government and making the divisive Mr. Corbyn prime minister, even on an interim basis.

Scottish premier Nicola Sturgeon, whose party seeks Scotland’s independence from the UK, told the BBC that if Mr. Johnson was allowed to carry out his plan, “today will go down in history as the day UK democracy died.”

