World

British MPs vote to select successor to controversial former speaker John Bercow

Jill Lawless
London
The Associated Press
Former Speaker of the U.K. House of Commons, John Bercow, left the role on Oct. 31, 2019.

The Canadian Press

British lawmakers were electing a new House of Commons speaker on Monday, with the contenders promising to bring a period of calm after the tempestuous tenure of the influential but controversial John Bercow.

Members of Parliament were voting by secret ballot for a successor to Bercow, who retired last week after a decade as speaker that saw him become a central player in Britain’s Brexit drama.

A field of seven candidates was narrowed to three after two rounds of voting in which the lowest-placed contenders dropped out or withdrew.

Lindsay Hoyle, a Labour lawmaker who has served as a deputy speaker for the last nine years, emerged as the front-runner, winning 244 of the 575 votes cast in the second round.

Conservative Eleanor Laing and Labour’s Chris Bryant each won about half that number.

Like Bercow, the new speaker will run the daily business of the Commons, keeping lawmakers in line with robust cries of “Order!”

But the candidates promised to adopt a more cautious approach than that taken by Bercow, who prided himself on making the government answer to Parliament and became a thorn in the side of the Conservative administration.

“We need to rebuild confidence and trust in our politics and it must begin with this election today,” said Laing, who is also a deputy speaker. “There is a time for continuity and a time for change. This is a time for change.”

The speaker is supposed to be an impartial arbiter of Parliament’s rules, but critics accused Bercow of favouring anti-Brexit politicians at the expense of those supporting Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Bercow denied bias, but clashed with the government, and strongly opposed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt to suspend Parliament for five weeks as an Oct. 31 Brexit deadline approached. The U.K. Supreme Court overturned Johnson’s shutdown.

With Parliament divided over the best way ahead, the EU has granted Britain an extension to its impending departure until Jan. 31.

The seven contenders all made five-minute pitches to lawmakers, with many vowing to bring a change of tone and temperament to a political system that has been strained by Brexit.

Rosie Winterton, eliminated after the second round, said she would “douse the flames, not pour petrol on them. . calming the tone and lowering the temperature when the House gets overheated.”

Bryant said he would be “a speaker who is an umpire, not a player,” in what appeared to be a dig at Bercow.

The choice of a new speaker comes a day before Parliament is dissolved for a Dec. 12 national election in which all 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs. Johnson’s Conservatives are hoping to win a majority that could unblock Britain’s political deadlock and let Johnson fulfil his pledge to take Britain out of the EU.

The opposition left-of-centre Labour Party is trying to shift the campaign’s focus from Brexit to domestic political issues such as schools, health care and Britain’s social inequities.

The centrist Liberal Democrats, who want to cancel Brexit, and the single-issue Brexit Party, which favours a no-deal exit from the bloc, are battling for British voters with strong views on whether the U.K. should quit the 28-nation EU.

