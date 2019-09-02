British PM Boris Johnson considers snap election to push forward in Brexit plans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering calling a snap election in order to advert a parliamentary showdown this week that could derail his government and delay the country’s departure from the European Union.

Members of Parliament return to work on Tuesday and battle lines have been drawn for what’s expected to be an unprecedented confrontation between Mr. Johnson and a “rebel alliance” of Conservative and opposition MPs who have vowed to prevent Britain leaving the EU on Oct. 31 without an agreement. The rebels plan to try and wrest control of the parliamentary agenda in order to pass legislation that would compel Mr. Johnson to seek an extension of the Halloween deadline if he hasn’t struck a deal by the end of October.

On Monday Mr. Johnson hit back and warned that any Tories who sided with the opposition would be expelled from caucus and stripped of their nominations as Conservative party candidates in the next election. There were also indications that Mr. Johnson will try to circumvent the rebellion by trying to call a snap election this week.

Story continues below advertisement

The parliamentary wrangling has thrown a new level of uncertainty into the Brexit dilemma even as the economy showed more signs of weakening on Monday. A key monthly survey found that activity among British manufacturers had contracted at the fastest rate in more than seven years in August, prompting fears the country could be headed for a recession. “Business conditions deteriorated to the greatest extent in seven years, as companies scaled back production in response to the steepest drop in new order intakes since mid 2012,” said Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit which complied the survey.

Mr. Johnson has been adamant since taking over as Conservative party leader in July that the United Kingdom will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal. And while he has insisted that he still wants to strike an agreement with the EU, Mr. Johnson has made it clear that leaving without a deal is a real possibility and the government has ramped up its no-deal planning.

However, his biggest roadblock remains in parliament where the Conservatives and their allies from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party have a working majority of just one seat. That has emboldened the opposition, and some Tory MPs, to work together to prevent a no-deal Brexit, which they argue would lead to chaos at the border and cause untold damage to the economy.

The opponents don’t have much time to carry out their plan. Mr. Johnson is suspending parliament next week until Oct. 14, giving the opposition only a few days to pass legislation. Even then one senior cabinet minister, Michael Gove, has suggested that the government could simply ignore the legislation or refuse to give it to the Queen for Royal Assent, the final stage in the legislative process which is normally a formality.

Mr. Johnson could also move to call an election with the campaign running beyond the Oct. 31 deadline, thus guaranteeing a no-deal departure. However, under the country’s fixed-term election law he requires the support of two-thirds of MPs to call an early vote and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said Monday that his priority is blocking a no-deal Brexit. Mr. Corbyn has indicated that he will move a motion of non confidence in the government at some point which could also lead to an election. If that vote was successful, MPs would have two weeks to form a government which would face a second confidence motion. An election would be held if that vote failed.

On Monday several prominent Tories lashed out at Mr. Johnson and his advisors for their heavy-handed tactics. “It does seem to me that they’re almost goading people into voting against the government because I think their strategy, to be honest, is to lose this week and then seek a general election, having removed those of us who are not against Brexit, not against leaving the European Union, but believe we should do so with a deal,” former Justice Minister David Gauke told the BBC.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond also indicated that he was unmoved by the threats from Mr. Johnson. “I want to honour our 2017 [election platform] which promised a ‘smooth and orderly’ exit and a ‘deep and special partnership’ with the EU,” Mr. Hammond said on Twitter. “Not an undemocratic No Deal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Education Minister Gavin Williamson backed Mr. Johnson’s hardline stance and said it was necessary. “Anyone who is voting against the government is in a position where they are voting to undermine the prime minister’s negotiating hand,” Mr. Williamson told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “They should think very seriously about that and the consequences."

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.