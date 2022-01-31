British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing renewed political pressure after a preliminary report into allegations his staff repeatedly violated COVID-19 restrictions found “failures of leadership and judgment” at Downing Street and highlighted the “excessive consumption of alcohol.”

The investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray, has been looking into reports that Mr. Johnson’s staff held 16 parties in Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 when the country was under lockdown restrictions.

“At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time,” Ms. Gray said in the report. “Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”

Ms. Gray, who is second permanent Secretary to Cabinet Office, also said “the excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time” and she added that the overall structure of Downing Street was “fragmented and complicated.”

Her final report won’t come until after London’s Metropolitan Police finish their investigation into 12 of the 16 parties which involving the most serious allegations. The maximum penalty for violating COVID-19 measures is a fine of up to £10,000.

The police announced their investigation last week and asked Ms. Gray to make only “minimal reference” to the 12 gatherings in her report. She considered waiting to release all of her findings until after the police reached their conclusions, but said on Monday that because of the “widespread public interest” in her work she decided to provide some general findings.

Mr. Johnson has been reeling for weeks from revelations about social events held at Downing Street when social gatherings were not permitted. So far there have been reports of multiple gatherings including two that were held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last April, when the Queen was forced to sit alone in the church because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Two of the most serious social events occurred in spring, 2020, when Britain was in lockdown. In May, Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s principal private secretary, invited more than 100 Downing Street staff to a garden party and asked them in an email to “bring your own booze!” Mr. Johnson has admitted attending the event for about 25 minutes but he has insisted that he thought it was a work function.

A month later, in June, 2020, Downing Street staff held a birthday party for Mr. Johnson.

The police probe and Ms. Gray’s conclusions will be critical in determining whether Mr. Johnson will have to fend off a challenge to his leadership by fellow Conservative Members of Parliament. So far only a handful of Tory MPs have publicly called on Mr. Johnson to resign but many more have privately expressed concern about whether he should remain in office.

Under Conservative Party rules, 15 per cent of MPs — which is 54 in this parliament — can demand a vote of confidence in the leader. If that vote is held and Mr. Johnson fails to win the support of 50 per cent of Tory MPs, or 181, he would be removed as leader and prevented from running in a subsequent leadership race.

In a statement in the House of Commons Mr. Johnson apologised for the conduct and promised to make change to how Downing Street operates.

“Firstly I want to say sorry, and I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled,” Mr. Johnson said. “But it isn’t enough to say sorry. This is a moment when we must look at ourselves in the mirror and we must learn. And while the Metropolitan Police must yet complete their investigation, I of course accept Sue Gray’s general findings in full.”

