British PM Boris Johnson released from hospital following COVID-19 treatment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from from London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital nearly a week after he was admitted to receive treatment for COVID-19.

Mr. Johnson “has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” said a statement on Sunday from Downing Street referring to the Prime Minister’s retreat. “On the advice of his medical team, the [Prime Minister] will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received. All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

Mr. Johnson issued a brief statement Saturday night thanking hospital staff. "I can't thank them enough," he said. "I owe them my life."

His fiancée, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant and had been self-isolating last week after coming down with symptoms, also expressed gratitude to hospital staff. “There were times last week that were very dark indeed,” she said on Twitter. “... I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you."​

Mr. Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital last Sunday evening 10 days after he tested positive for the virus. His temperature had remained high and he continued to have symptoms of the disease, officials said at the time. He was moved into intensive care a day later as a precaution but officials said he was not put on a ventilator. He was moved to a hospital ward on Thursday.

The Prime Minister is not expected to return to work for several days and there have been calls from cabinet ministers to fully recuperate before resuming his responsibilities. Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Saturday that Mr. Johnson needed “time and space to rest, recuperate and recover.”

In the meantime, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken over some of the Prime Minister’s duties. He and other cabinet ministers will also have to make a crucial decision this week about whether to continue a lockdown Mr. Johnson imposed nearly three weeks ago to stop the spread of the virus. The restrictions were supposed to be reviewed after three weeks and it is widely expected that the lockdown will continue. It’s not clear if the restrictions will remain in place until early May or later in the month.

Britain has nearly 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the number of those who have died has reached 9,875. The death toll is expected to exceed 10,000 on Sunday. While health experts say the number of new cases has been rising at a slower level, the country could still be a week away from the peak of the outbreak. ​

