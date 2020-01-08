 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

British PM Boris Johnson to stress deadline for post-Brexit trade talks in meeting with EU chief

LONDON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting a top European Union leader on Wednesday, stressing that he won’t extend a year-end deadline for the two sides to negotiate a new trade relationship.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to visit Johnson at 10 Downing Street for the first time since the British leader’s election victory last month.

Johnson’s Conservatives won a substantial parliamentary majority, giving him the power to end more than three years of wrangling and take the U.K. out of the EU on Jan. 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Britain’s departure will be followed by a transition period in which the U.K.-EU relationship will remain largely unchanged while the two sides negotiate. Johnson has ruled out extending the transition period beyond its current expiry date of Dec. 31.

EU officials say it will be hard to strike a new deal in just 11 months. But Johnson’s office said Wednesday that “both British and EU citizens rightly expect negotiations on an ambitious free trade agreement to conclude on time.”

Once talks begin in earnest, tensions are likely to arise around Britain’s desire to diverge from EU rules and standards in order to strike new trade deals around the world. Downing St. says Johnson “will likely underline that the upcoming negotiations will be based on an ambitious FTA (free trade agreement), not on alignment.”

EU officials, however, stress that the two sides can’t have close relations unless Britain accepts a “level playing field” for U.K. and EU businesses.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies