A police officer walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. London police say they are now investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown.Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

The scandal swirling around British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has deepened after the head of London’s Metropolitan Police announced on Tuesday that the force will investigate a series of parties held at Mr. Johnson’s Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced the investigation during an appearance at London’s city council. “I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations,” Dame Cressida told councillors.

In a statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday, Mr. Johnson said he welcomed the police investigation “because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters.” He added; “But I want to reassure the House that I and the whole government are focused 100 per cent on dealing with the people’s priorities.”

The police investigation, which could result in fines of up to £10,000, is the latest blow to Mr. Johnson, who is facing a myriad of crises and a challenge to his leadership. He’s also awaiting the findings of an internal probe by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, into the parties. Ms. Gray’s report was expected this week and, according to British media, it was likely to include a damning assessment of how Mr. Johnson’s office is managed. However, Ms. Gray’s staff has said that she won’t release her report until the police have finished their work.

The police probe and Ms. Gray’s conclusions will be critical in determining whether Mr. Johnson will face a vote of confidence in his leadership by fellow Conservative Members of Parliament. So far only a handful of Tory MPs have publicly called on Mr. Johnson to resign but many more have privately expressed concern about whether he should remain in office.

Under Conservative party rules 15 per cent of MPs — which is 54 in this Parliament — can demand a confidence vote. If that poll is held and Mr. Johnson fails to win the support of 50 per cent of Tory MPs, he would be removed as leader and prevented from running in a subsequent leadership race.

Mr. Johnson has been reeling for weeks from revelations about social events held at Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 when the country was in near total lockdown and social gatherings were not permitted. So far, there have been reports of 17 parties, including two that were held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last April, when the Queen was forced to sit alone in St. George’s Chapel because of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday, ITV reported that several dozen Downing Street officials held a birthday party for Mr. Johnson in June, 2020. A month earlier, Mr. Johnson attended a gathering of at least 30 staff who had been told in an email from one of the Prime Minister’s senior aides to “bring their own booze!” Mr. Johnson’s former assistant, Dominic Cummings, has said that when he warned the Prime Minister that the May event violated COVID-19 restrictions, Mr. Johnson waved aside the concerns.

The Prime Minister has apologized for the gatherings but insisted that he did not believe any rules had been broken. He has also been widely mocked for saying that he thought the May, 2020, gathering was a “work event.”

And if the party scandal wasn’t enough, Mr. Johnson has been confronted with another crisis involving a former cabinet minister and allegations of racism.

Nusrat Ghani has alleged that she was dumped as a junior transport minister in 2020 because she was Muslim. Ms. Ghani, who is the first Muslim woman elected as a Tory MP, told the Sunday Times that when she asked the Conservative caucus’s Chief Whip why she had been dismissed, she was told that “Muslimness was raised as an issue” and that her status as an Islamic woman “was making colleagues uncomfortable.” Ms. Ghani said she tried to pursue the allegations but was told that if she persisted she “would be ostracized and her career and reputation would be destroyed”.

“All I have ever wanted was for [Mr. Johnson’s] government to take this seriously, investigate properly and ensure no other colleague has to endure this,” Ms. Ghani said in a statement Sunday.

Mr. Johnson has ordered the Cabinet Office to investigate allegations and added that he took the matter “extremely seriously.”

And in yet another jolt to the Prime Minister, a junior treasury minister abruptly resigned on Monday after expressing concerns that the government wasn’t serious about investigating cases of fraudulent business loans that had been made during the pandemic.

Theodore Agnew, a Conservative member of the House of Lords, announced his resignation while answering questions in the upper chamber. He accused the government of “a combination of arrogance, indolence and ignorance” and told Lords that “I hope that as a virtually unknown minister beyond this place giving up my career might prompt others to get behind this and sort it out.” After reading a short statement, he marched out.

