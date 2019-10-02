British PM Johnson unveils Irish border plans in final Brexit proposal

Open this photo in gallery Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, on Oct. 2, 2019. Frank Augstein/The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presented his final offer for a Brexit deal with the European Union, but the proposal has already fallen flat and increased the likelihood the country will crash out of the bloc this month.

In a speech to Conservative Party members on Wednesday, Mr. Johnson said he was making “constructive and reasonable proposals” to unlock the biggest obstacle in the Brexit saga: how to keep the Irish border open after Britain leaves the EU. At issue is that Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, would be leaving the EU while the Republic of Ireland would remain part of the bloc.

Mr. Johnson said his plan would not involve checks “at or near the border in Northern Ireland. … And at the same time we will allow the U.K. – whole and entire – to withdraw from the EU, with control of our own trade policy from the start.” He reiterated his pledge to leave the EU by Oct. 31, even without a deal.

Mr. Johnson’s proposal essentially puts Northern Ireland in a different regulatory regime than the rest of Britain and aligns the province close to Ireland. Under the proposal, Northern Ireland would continue to follow EU regulations for agriculture and product standards. But it would leave the bloc’s customs union, which allows for the free movement of goods across the border. Customs checks would have to be carried out along the border but Mr. Johnson has said that could be done with the same kind of technology that’s used along the boundary between Canada and the United States.

The rest of Britain would also leave the customs union and drop all EU regulations. However, products moving from Britain to Northern Ireland would have to be checked to ensure they met EU regulations.

The arrangement would last until 2025, when Northern Ireland’s legislature would decide if it wanted to remain aligned with the EU or move completely into the British trading system.

Mr. Johnson has made pulling the country out of the EU’s customs union a key part of his Brexit strategy. That’s the only way Britain can pursue its own trade policy because under the customs union all members must impose the same external tariffs.

The plan got a cool reception from officials in Dublin and Brussels. They have long maintained that keeping the Irish border open is not simply a matter of customs controls but an essential part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence.

The EU and Mr. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, negotiated the Irish backstop, a provision that called for Northern Ireland to align with EU regulations and stay inside the customs union, along with the rest of the U.K. The backstop would have remained in place until the EU and Britain negotiated a trade agreement. Mr. Johnson has opposed the backstop because he believes it would keep the country too closely tied to the EU.

While Irish officials said Wednesday they wanted to see more details, many made it clear the plan had little chance of success.

“What we are talking about again is picking and choosing certain parts of the single market that would be aligned in Northern Ireland,” Ireland’s European Affairs Minister, Helen McEntee, told reporters. “It is talking about a time limit, which again is not acceptable.”

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told the Irish Parliament; “Certainly what we are hearing is not encouraging and would not be the basis for an agreement, sadly, in my view.”

It’s not clear if the proposal will be the starting point for negotiations or if Mr. Johnson will walk away from the talks and blame the EU for a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31. His officials said the proposal was a final offer. However, the House of Commons passed a law that requires the Prime Minister to seek an extension to the deadline if he hasn’t reached a deal by Oct. 19. Mr. Johnson has indicated that he will try to find a way around the law.