Open this photo in gallery: Britain's former prime minister, David Cameron (L), leaves 10, Downing Street with Sir Philip Barton, the Permanent Under-Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, after being appointed Foreign Secretary in a Cabinet reshuffle on November 13, 2023 in London.Carl Court/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a major shakeup to his cabinet and appointed former Prime Minister David Cameron as Foreign Secretary.

Mr. Sunak also dismissed Home Secretary Suella Braverman just days after her controversial comments about pro-Palestinian protesters and criticisms about how police manage the protests.

Mr. Cameron, who was also appointed to the House of Lords, replaces James Cleverly who will take over as Home Secretary.

He led the Conservative Party for 11 years and served as prime minister from 2010 to July 2016 when he abruptly resigned after the country narrowly voted to leave the European Union in a referendum. Mr. Cameron had spearheaded the campaign to keep Britain inside the EU and the surprise result forced him out of office. Since then, he had kept a low public profile.

Ms. Braverman caused an uproar in recent days by claiming that the weekly pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London were “hate marches” and openly criticizing police for being too soft on protesters.

On Sunday, a day after 300,000 people marched through London in support of Palestinians and a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, Ms. Braverman said the protests had to stop.

“This can’t go on,” she said on X. “Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism. Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary.”

Ms. Braverman’s departure could prove problematic for Mr. Sunak. She’s a popular figure on the right-wing of the Conservative Party and she’s considered a strong candidate to replace Mr. Sunak as leader. She indicated on Monday that she will remain outspoken. “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary. I will have more to say in due course,” she said on X.

She has already won public backing from senior Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns. “I support Suella Braverman,” Ms. Jenkyns said on X shortly after the Home Secretary was fired. “Sacked for speaking the truth. Bad call by Rishi [Sunak], caving in to the left.”

Appointing Mr. Cameron as Foreign Secretary will give Mr. Sunak a steady hand in foreign relations during a time of war in the Middle East and Ukraine. However, Mr. Sunak has recently tried to distance himself from previous Conservative government policy and he has been critical of decisions made by his predecessors. Critics say that returning Mr. Cameron to government will blunt Mr. Sunak’s effort to present himself as a candidate of reform.

“This puts to bed the Prime Minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure,” said Pat McFadden, the national co-ordinator for the opposition Labour Party.

Mr. Sunak is expected to announce further cabinet changes later on Monday.